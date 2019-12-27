Rachel Maddow really really really wanted that whole Russian collusion thing to be real.

She also really really really thought she had a bombshell in Trump’s tax returns …

In other words, she really really really has had a BAD few years of doing the whole ‘pundit’ thing.

Seriously, when even WaPo is writing pieces about how crappy of a job she’s done? Brit Hume thought enough of the piece to share it so you KNOW we’ve gotta share it too.

This is withering, yet to this day there are people claiming the dossier has mostly been verified. It has not. https://t.co/sw6n2tnr4F — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2019

From the Washington Post:

The case against Maddow is far stronger. When small bits of news arose in favor of the dossier, the franchise MSNBC host pumped air into them. At least some of her many fans surely came away from her broadcasts thinking the dossier was a serious piece of investigative research, not the flimflam, quick-twitch game of telephone outlined in the Horowitz report. She seemed to be rooting for the document.