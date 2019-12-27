Rachel Maddow really really really wanted that whole Russian collusion thing to be real.
She also really really really thought she had a bombshell in Trump’s tax returns …
In other words, she really really really has had a BAD few years of doing the whole ‘pundit’ thing.
Seriously, when even WaPo is writing pieces about how crappy of a job she’s done? Brit Hume thought enough of the piece to share it so you KNOW we’ve gotta share it too.
This is withering, yet to this day there are people claiming the dossier has mostly been verified. It has not. https://t.co/sw6n2tnr4F
— Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2019
From the Washington Post:
The case against Maddow is far stronger. When small bits of news arose in favor of the dossier, the franchise MSNBC host pumped air into them. At least some of her many fans surely came away from her broadcasts thinking the dossier was a serious piece of investigative research, not the flimflam, quick-twitch game of telephone outlined in the Horowitz report. She seemed to be rooting for the document.
And when large bits of news arose against the dossier, Maddow found other topics more compelling.
She was there for the bunkings, absent for the debunkings — a pattern of misleading and dishonest asymmetry.
Not only has the "non-public source info" not been verified, as Horowitz pointed out over dozens of pages at different points in his report, large segments of the most significant claims have been undermined by the actual sources that Steele claimed to rely upon.
— shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) December 26, 2019
SOOOOO bad. If you read through this thread you’ll find lots and lots of people claiming that not only has the dossier been verified BUT it’s being used to impeach Trump.
