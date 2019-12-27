If we’ve learned one thing on Twitter it’s that you NEVER use ASCII art to try and make a point because it will only turn into a good deal of mockery and trolling … at your expense. Ok, that’s not entirely true. This is the second thing we’ve learned on Twitter, the first is that you never engage with AOC’s followers because you will automatically start dropping IQ points and might even drool a little down your chin.

But the ASCII art thing is a big one too.

Anthony Clark learned this the hard way.

╭━━━━━━╮

┃ ══ ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ If Billionaires┃

┃ didn’t exist ┃

┃ Poverty ┃

┃ wouldn’t ┃

┃ either! ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ ○ ┃

╰━━━━━━╯ — Anthony Clark for Congress (@anthonyvclark20) December 24, 2019

Nothing says you’re a serious candidate like using ASCII art.

And we’re pretty sure his logic is … stupid.

╭━━━━━━╮

┃ ══ ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ If Billionaires┃

┃ didn’t exist ┃

┃ This phone ┃

┃ wouldn’t ┃

┃ Exist either! ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ ○ ┃

╰━━━━━━╯ — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) December 26, 2019

╭━━━━━━╮

┃ ══ ┃

┃██████|

┃ You say |

┃ Really |

┃ Stupid |

┃ Shit |

┃ |

┃██████|

┃ ○ ┃

╰━━━━━━╯ — Lizzy Lou Who 🎄 (@_wintergirl93) December 26, 2019

┓┏┓┏┓┃ ┛┗┛┗┛┃＼○／ ┓┏┓┏┓┃ / Wealth ┛┗┛┗┛┃ノ) ┓┏┓┏┓┃ is created ┛┗┛┗┛┃ ┓┏┓┏┓┃ not ┛┗┛┗┛┃ ┓┏┓┏┓┃ stolen ┃┃┃┃┃┃ ┻┻┻┻┻┻ — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 26, 2019

If success didn’t exist, neither would failure. If triangles didn’t exist, neither would Thursday. If the Sun didn’t exist, neither would night, BECAUSE WE’D ALL BE DEAD — Razor (@hale_razor) December 26, 2019

╭━━━━━━╮

┃ ══ ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ If Billionaires┃

┃ didn’t exist ┃

| neither would ┃

┃a multitude ┃

┃of jobs 🌈 ┃

┃██████┃

┃ ○ ┃

╰━━━━━━╯ — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) December 26, 2019

Awww, the rainbow is a nice touch.

Words can't describe how dumb this tweet is. — Call me sick of everyone's shit 🇺🇸 (@Massanthrope) December 26, 2019

But we’re trying.

╭━━━━━━╮

┃ ══ ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ If Billionaires┃

┃ didn’t exist ┃

┃This ASCII art┃

┃ cell phone ┃

┃ wouldn’t ┃

┃ either! ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ ○ ┃

╰━━━━━━╯ — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) December 26, 2019

There are NO homeless people, or people living in lower income brackets, hiring the public to get THEM out of poverty. pic.twitter.com/2rCKst6BaS — 🕯️Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβiȶ 🕯️(Madam/Hare Highness) (@WaskelweeWabbit) December 26, 2019

If jobs didn’t exist, there would be zero unemployment. — A Guy (@MoCoffee1) December 26, 2019

Whoa.

Mind blown.

You’re killing me, Smalls — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 26, 2019

I miss the good old days, before there was any billionaires and no poor people pic.twitter.com/7ZOPop3Tbm — Mark (@markantro) December 26, 2019

Before John D. Rockefeller became the world's first billionaire… no one in America was poor! — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 26, 2019

Good times.

Billionaires cause poverty like tall people cause short ones. — Boomsplainer Dave (@woodstockdave) December 26, 2019

╭━━━━━━╮

┃ ══ ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ You are ┃

┃ literally ┃

┃ too stupid ┃

┃ to insult ┃

┃ ¯_(ツ)_/¯ ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ ○ ┃

╰━━━━━━╯ — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) December 27, 2019

If you want your readers to play connect the dots, it’s wise to at least place your dots within the same universe. By the way, nice unicorn. — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) December 26, 2019

Oooh, unicorn. We want one!

i’m not saying takes this idiotic should be illegal, i’m just saying imagine what a world that would be — Mike Solana (@micsolana) December 26, 2019

Saying something this ignorant should be a disqualifier for running for office. — Joseph Wade Miller ✝️ (@J_Wade_Miller) December 26, 2019

But then we’d have no Democrats running and what fun would there be in that?

Related:

Byron York points out portion of Fiona Hill’s testimony on Steele dossier media ignored because it contradicts Adam Schiff AGAIN

Some next-level BULLS**T! Lefty’s claim Trump has only appointed racist, WHITE MALE JUDGES easily (and painfully) debunked

‘Misleading and dishonest pattern’: Brit Hume shares WaPo piece (yes, WAPO!) that takes Rachel Maddow APART (and damn)