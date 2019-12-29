Everyone can relax, New York Attorney General Letitia James is deeply disturbed that some machete-wielding maniac broke into a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, NY during a Hannukah celebration and stabbed five people.

Which means she’s clearly on the case … or something.

Oh, did we mention she’s going so far as to monitor the situation?

Seems folks aren’t taking her ‘concern’ all that seriously …

Orange man bad, or something.

And it’s getting worse.

‘Will you sue him for us?’

Trending

Maybe if she wasn’t so busy being a ‘pain in Trump’s ass’ she’d have a little more time to spend actually combatting the rise of anti-Semitism in her state.

Priorities though.

She’s deeply concerned.

Monitoring it.

You know, important stuff.

And ain’t none of it good.

 

Related:

Sad TROMBONE: Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes eats a WHOLE lotta crow for dismissing Nunes’ FISA process concerns (sorta)

Dude, so EDGY! Voice actor attempts trolling Catholics on Christmas Day and man, we just feel sorry for him now

‘Who says she even WANTS a trial?’ Kimberley Strassel drops a big ol’ truth-bomb on Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment stunt

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismLetitia JamesMonseynyRabbi