Everyone can relax, New York Attorney General Letitia James is deeply disturbed that some machete-wielding maniac broke into a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, NY during a Hannukah celebration and stabbed five people.

Which means she’s clearly on the case … or something.

Oh, did we mention she’s going so far as to monitor the situation?

I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight. There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 29, 2019

Seems folks aren’t taking her ‘concern’ all that seriously …

She’s not actually deeply disturbed. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2019

She’s so “disturbed” except when people are arrested for attacking Jews pic.twitter.com/PJ8u0MT8nc — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 29, 2019

Orange man bad, or something.

You’ll only stand with the Jewish Community if the suspect is a Trump voting white guy. You literally don’t care about my fellow New Yorkers. Sad. — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) December 29, 2019

And it’s getting worse.

This is all NY AG Letitia James cares about right here… pic.twitter.com/TSwfrFBi5u — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) December 29, 2019

‘Will you sue him for us?’

Maybe if she wasn’t so busy being a ‘pain in Trump’s ass’ she’d have a little more time to spend actually combatting the rise of anti-Semitism in her state.

Priorities though.

So what are you doing about it — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 29, 2019

She’s deeply concerned.

Monitoring it.

You know, important stuff.

Maybe do your job? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 29, 2019

"Zero tolerance?" Looks like more of a "Stop or I'll say 'stop' again" sort of policy. Be nice if you actually did more than just stand there "deeply disturbed." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 29, 2019

Will the attackers also be free without bail as soon as they get them? — טראבל מעיקער (@TroubleMacher) December 29, 2019

Zero tolerance? Give it a break lady. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 29, 2019

I don’t think you’re paying attention. Maybe monitor leftist Twitter accounts in Brooklyn on any given day. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) December 29, 2019

You are past the point of monitoring. These are hate crimes and no one participating in them should be let out without bail. Do your job. — Tonya Vlasik (@lawgirl) December 29, 2019

You’ve been doing nothing but tolerate rampant antisemitic violence for a long time now, you lying sack of shit! You & the rest of the antisemites of the Dem Party don’t give a damn. Their blood is on your hands. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) December 29, 2019

Maybe do something other than Tweet about it — St. Antonio of the Desert (@LoneStarTexian) December 29, 2019

You do know the definition of “monitor” don’t you? You just stand back and watch it unfold like a bystander with a camera. And in the end, you do nothing except not prosecute the guilty parties and release them back into the hellhole you created through your non-action. — Mary Forbes 🇺🇸✝️ (@MaryForbes14) December 29, 2019

I am deeply disturbed by you, your governor, and your state continuing to allow these attacks to happen. Sweeping it under the political carpet. Wonder why? — Because I Said So (@AJ_FranklinGirl) December 29, 2019

I mean, who cares about the rapid rise in Anti-Semitism in your state when you are happy to do all you can to find a crime committed by Trump 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — William (@LastWordWilliam) December 29, 2019

Jews have been attacked nearly on a daily basis in your state and have never done anything you don't care — Vareck the Smiling Demon (@VareckDemon) December 29, 2019

I guess you think this is the first time someone has attacked Jews in NY recently? — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) December 29, 2019

You say you have zero tolerance then you slap them on the wrist, give them a ticket to a Yankees game and let the go with no bail? What insane asylum do you live in? This is not the way to deter criminals. — I’m sorry that happened to you (@Illiberalality) December 29, 2019

Your inaction over the past year as anti-semitism has flourished in NY says everything. — RabidPatriot (@SilverPatriot1) December 29, 2019

And ain’t none of it good.

Related:

Sad TROMBONE: Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes eats a WHOLE lotta crow for dismissing Nunes’ FISA process concerns (sorta)

Dude, so EDGY! Voice actor attempts trolling Catholics on Christmas Day and man, we just feel sorry for him now

‘Who says she even WANTS a trial?’ Kimberley Strassel drops a big ol’ truth-bomb on Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment stunt