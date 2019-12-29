We see a lot of blue-checks on Twitter who tweet something REALLY stupid and then delete it to save face, but it’s not every day we see one of them not only delete the tweet but their account as well. This is exactly what NBC News fact-checker Erin Biba did after she lectured Tweeps about how the stabbing of five Jews during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, NY was ‘complicated’ and that people should stand in solidarity against white supremacy.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Hawaii from our house.

Yup, it seems pretty simple to us.

She locked her account. pic.twitter.com/zPKh3GJJNj — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 29, 2019

Oh look, there were a bunch of tweets. No wonder she deleted.

Unfortunately for Erin, Twitter is FOREVER.

I was going to ask @erinbiba about this tweet, but I seem to can’t find it … hmmm? … and now the courageous Blue Check Mark tweeter is hiding behind protected tweets … @jack can your elite Blue Check Mark brigade lock their accounts? I thought that was against policy 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kJBLlTNGKq — Wingo is a Jedi name 🎅🏼 (@mikepinkshoes) December 29, 2019

Awww, so she deleted the tweet, then locked her account, and then totally deleted.

Keep in mind, this is a fact-checker for NBC NEWS, folks.

LOL

Wow.

I love how @erinbiba, a self proclaimed "fact checker," has her profile set to private Well done, Erin — EMStoMD (@NCAA_EMS_MD) December 29, 2019

and here’s another “it’s complicated” tweet about the mass stabbing at a Monsey shul from blue checkmark journalist @erinbiba, who is apparently Jewish! pic.twitter.com/N14AsRnnDn — Nurit Baytch (@NuritBaytch) December 29, 2019

But Jerry, she's been studiously ignoring the almost daily attacks on Jews for the better part of a year now. It MUST be comlicated, she couldn't possibly just be wrong. — Hannibal Lecture: Eggnog is good, actually. (@AltKurtis) December 29, 2019

To think Erin Biba (@erinbiba) is a professional fact-checker. https://t.co/UnlblTnI7r — rick rottman (@RLRottman) December 29, 2019

If you needed more proof the media is a dumpster fire of stupid look no further than this ‘fact’ …

