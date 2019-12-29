We see a lot of blue-checks on Twitter who tweet something REALLY stupid and then delete it to save face, but it’s not every day we see one of them not only delete the tweet but their account as well. This is exactly what NBC News fact-checker Erin Biba did after she lectured Tweeps about how the stabbing of five Jews during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, NY was ‘complicated’ and that people should stand in solidarity against white supremacy.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Hawaii from our house.

Yup, it seems pretty simple to us.

Oh look, there were a bunch of tweets. No wonder she deleted.

Unfortunately for Erin, Twitter is FOREVER.

Awww, so she deleted the tweet, then locked her account, and then totally deleted.

Keep in mind, this is a fact-checker for NBC NEWS, folks.

LOL

Wow.

If you needed more proof the media is a dumpster fire of stupid look no further than this ‘fact’ …

 

