After the horrific stabbings that took place at a Rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, NY, Ron Coleman ‘penned’ a fairly powerful and saddening thread about why Jews are not necessarily able to do more to defend themselves in New York and New Jersey.

Definitely worth a moment of your time to read.

Many friends are saying hasidim and orthodox Jews in New York and New Jersey should do what law enforcement won't and protect ourselves – punch back twice as hard. Yeah, that's what the Proud Boys did. How did that work out? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 29, 2019

Not great.

At all.

This is not a matter of courage. Jews know how to fight if necessary – maybe you've heard of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising? The State of Israel? And hasidim are not, contrary to popular belief, kosher versions of the Amish. They're not pacifists and they're actually fearless. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 29, 2019

This. ^

But we have few options. The Proud Boys verdict stands for the proposition that self-defense is not recognized as an option if you're politically incorrect. And orthodox Jews are back to being politically incorrect. That's why "Jewish leaders" have left us to twist in the wind. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 29, 2019

You’re not allowed to defend yourself if you’re politically incorrect.

And sadly, what we’re seeing more and more of in New York is that orthodox Jews are considered politically incorrect. Scary stuff.

Friends say, "arm yourselves," but citizens are routinely denied the constitutional right to do in New York City and for all practical purposes in most of the metropolitan area. This policy is routinely approved by the courts. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 29, 2019

Not easy to arm yourself in a state that would rather arrest you for owning a firearm than allow you to defend yourself.

So we are at the mercy of state power that abhors almost everything about us – our values, our way of life, our rejection of the immorality they affirmatively promote. They don't abhor the taxes we pay, but otherwise we represent an… inconvenient truth. Or two. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 29, 2019

They represent an inconvenient truth … or two.

Unless they can pretend the anti-Semitism is coming from Trump and his supporters, our good, tolerant friends on the Left aren’t all that interested in calling it out.

Powerful point from a legal expert. The attackers who actually instigated the attack limped away humiliated & didn’t get convicted for being the aggressors but their victims were punished severely for simply defending themselves. The biased media helped spin this case too. — Doriano Carta (@Paisano) December 29, 2019

Easy to push a narrative when you know your pals in the media will do their part to make sure it ‘sticks’.

Ron I'm very wired into the local Jewish volunteer patrols we can discuss more over d.m. but suffice to say we know what happens in these cases the law suddenly discovers how to come down like a ton of bricks on first time offenders. — Yosef H (@yossy770) December 29, 2019

💯% correct in every regard, unfortunately. Of course, there's always the point where one is better off judged by 12 than carried by six. That is a judgment call every individual must make. We're reaching a point where one should feel no obligation to laws that disadvantage us. — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) December 29, 2019

We need to stop the hate agaisnt fellow jewish citizens. We need New York government step forward and protect everyone rights. — Richard Mowman (@RichardMowman) December 29, 2019

Sadly, we’re not holding our breath on this one.

