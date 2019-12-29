Right now David Klion, the far-Left journo, and editor of Jewish Currents, is doing his best to play the victim after a machete-wielding maniac broke into a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, NY, stabbing five innocent Jews during a Hanukkah celebration. See, people are calling him out for saying the police shouldn’t do more to protect Jews in NY … just days before another anti-Semitic attack … and that’s not fair and stuff.

Those big, mean, right-wing accounts.

Poor David.

Right now some big right-wing accounts are saying I have blood on my hands because yesterday I expressed the apparently antisemitic take that the NYPD is sometimes bad, especially for POC. I’m not going to apologize to them for saying that. I feel sick about what’s happening now. — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) December 29, 2019

He feels sick, guys.

Sort of like how AG Letitia James is ‘deeply concerned,‘ and how Governor Cuomo is ‘horrified.’

They all feel SO MUCH, so we shouldn’t call them out over the alarming rise in anti-Semitism in New York. Nope.

All of these accounts support a party whose leader routinely makes antisemitic remarks and who had nice things to say about the Charlottesville marchers. How dare they say I’m an antisemite, and how dare they blood libel me. — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) December 29, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

THERE it is.

ORANGE MAN BAD.

David pushing the Charlottesville LIE to defend his a*s … that tells you how absolutely useless and pathetic his argument really is.

Seth Mandel, who it bears repeating partied at the White House a few weeks after the Pittsburgh shooting, is telling his followers to attack me from behind a block. He’s a coward and if he hasn’t blocked you yet please tell him that for me. — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) December 29, 2019

Seth Mandel, such a monster.

Did he really think this was a good argument?

You’re an asshole. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) December 29, 2019

Truth hurts.

log off you absolute hack pic.twitter.com/VdhxD83inE — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 29, 2019

Oof.

David is not having the best time of it on Twitter. What’s that old saying? ‘Let my words be soft and tender like cooked vegetables because someday I may have to eat them.’ Something like that.

Feckin jagoff. — Pog Mo Thoin Gob Shite (@scottvhoward) December 29, 2019

Keep digging… go on. — Winston Niles Rumfoord (@RumfoordNiles) December 29, 2019

Keep digging indeed.

