Brian Stelter complaining about the media ecosystem driving disinformation … now THIS is some funny shiznit.

We suppose if anyone knows about pushing disinformation it’s Tater but wow, could he be any LESS self-aware tweeting this?

"We have this alternative media ecosystem that is driving a lot of disinformation. It is not understood by journalists or anyone really beyond a very small group of people who are really engaged with it," @EliotHiggins says https://t.co/RWi2Mqy8jV — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 27, 2019

Even Soledad O’Brien called him out over this one, which says so much and ain’t none of it good.

Also mainstream media outlets frequently book guests who lie, intentionally, on their air. CNN is one such outlet. Instead of shunning those guests they are booked again and again and again. When CNN’s media reporter pretends his own news org isn’t part of this BS, it’s a problem https://t.co/i447xNa7dD — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) December 27, 2019

‘When CNN’s media reporter pretends his own news org isn’t part of this BS, it’s a problem.’

Ouch.

And yeah, Soledad should probably look in a mirror herself BUT we will write about her slamming Bri’ any and every day of the week.

Here's my 2 cents on this👆👆. The issue is not that #CNN/#MSM invites guests who lie but rather that they don't consistently call out the lies as they should. In other words #CNN/#MSM cannot just ignore @KellyannePolls and other #Trump admin officials even though they lie a lot — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) December 28, 2019

Remember when Brian interviewed David Hogg and allowed him to flat-out lie about guns and gun laws in this country, never once correcting him or pushing back?

Good times.

No. They are the liars. How did that Russian Collusion story work out for them? #MediaLies — Const'lGovernance (@ConstlGovt) December 29, 2019

Not great.

At all.

So, using your fascist logic, you should be shunned. — kerry – Text Trump to 88022 ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) December 29, 2019

Oof.

Looks like someone hacked Soledad's account and is tweeting.

She's making too much sense. — El Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) December 29, 2019

Fair point.

Or they are hired by @CNN and @MSNBC as commentators, but then again, they were fake news outlets to begin with before those hires. — Const'lGovernance (@ConstlGovt) December 29, 2019

The big media monopoly on information is kaput. pic.twitter.com/tNOyIT8uu1 — Lem (@Lemang01) December 27, 2019

I mean how else do you build a proper echo chamber. — Mark (@Mark_t_lassiter) December 29, 2019

I have Stelter muted for this exact reason – he has a pattern of simply repeating and amplifying obvious lies without ever correcting them. Ironic that he's been all over my TL in QTs for the past few days for finally acknowledging that people are critical of TV guests who lie 🙄 — Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) December 27, 2019

Muting Stelter.

What a brilliant idea.

Heh.

Related:

‘Second DUMBEST guy in media business’: Dan Bongino uses Chuck Todd to make Brian Stelter look even WORSE and it’s perfect

OOF! Nancy Pelosi trips over her own caucus refusing to pass resolution condemning anti-Semitism in Monsey stabbing tweet

NOT complicated: NBC News fact-checker Erin Biba deletes ACCOUNT after claiming Jew stabbings in Monsey ‘complicated’