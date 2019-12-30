The only thing more certain than Brian Stelter getting mocked on Twitter is Shannon Watts finding a way to make a complete tool of herself every time there’s a shooting of any sort.

She really is like clockwork …

.@KenPaxtonTX shouldn’t be shocked by the church shooting in White Settlement. As Texas Attorney General, he specifically made sure that guns are allowed inside churches in the state: https://t.co/wBlzuBpGZt #txlege https://t.co/lLGfMgYD2S — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 29, 2019

Did she miss the part where an armed congregant kept the gunman from killing dozens of other people? Or is she just ignoring that tidbit because it’s inconvenient to her gun-grabbing agenda?

She continued.

Before facts are out, @NRA shill and Texas Governor Greg Abbott implies armed citizens took down the shooter and that two dead worshippers is a win for his “guns everywhere” agenda. NO people were shot at church in countries with strong gun laws today. White Settlement #txlege https://t.co/O3pigWmgo3 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 29, 2019

The irony of a shill like Shannon accusing others of being a shill is probably lost on her.

An armed security guard wouldn’t have had his life stolen if the @NRA didn’t work so hard to make sure dangerous people have access to guns, you ghoul. https://t.co/0Zu7aKOa85 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 29, 2019

Shannon will never change.

And wow, HA HA HA HA HA HA HA. If we don’t laugh at her we’ll never stop throwing up.

Jason Howerton found it hard to believe she is actually this dumb … but we assure him, she is.

It is actually hard for me to believe people are this dumb. Like can this actually be real? pic.twitter.com/pIizk6obEy — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 29, 2019

Actually now that I think about it, Shannon Watts is right because never in the history of the world has a criminal brought a gun into a “gun free zone.” Murder is one thing, but crossing that imaginary barrier with a gun — they wouldn’t dare! — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 29, 2019

Right?! Those gun-free zones work so well!

Oh, wait.

Especially if the "Gun-Free Zone" sign has a city ordinance listed on it. You put the ordinance number at the bottom of that sign, and potential mass-murderers know YOU MEAN BUSINESS. — That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) December 30, 2019

The woman is exhausting! — Robyn Coggins (@Bzboyzmom) December 30, 2019

She really is.

Good thing our attorney general had the foresight to do that. — Swilleyb (@full_semiauto) December 29, 2019

Amen.

Leftists always argue that if they were in control bad things wouldn’t happen. Let’s review how often leftist policy actual outcomes match their promised outcomes. #fail pic.twitter.com/iXMrK0RW1L — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) December 29, 2019

Just like how generous the Left is … with other people’s money.

Yup.

