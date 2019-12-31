Poor Lisa Page.

Trump hasn’t been very nice to her …

Plus one big difference: I am not just an FBI target of the President, but a female one. So his followers understand that I'm therefore different, and "deserving" of a special kind of hatred, a vile reduction of my whole existence into body parts and sex acts. — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 30, 2019

How dare the president call Lisa out – she and her boyfriend were just trying to sabotage his entire presidency.

Sheesh.

What’s the big deal, right?

And GIVE US A BREAK with the woman crap. Nobody is attacking her because she’s a woman, she’s not deserving of a special kind of hatred because she has a vagina … nope. People are angry at her because she and the rest of the ‘gang’ were trying to undermine the entire country and who they elected to be president.

Probably ok for them to be a bit pissed off, Lisa.

Mollie Hemingway chimed in:

Lisa Page continuing her “Actually I’m the victim” tour. https://t.co/Ct9PQ2jNLL — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 31, 2019

Peter Strzok is chiming in as well with his own version of victimhood. Good times! — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) December 31, 2019

Twitter has certainly stalled her redemption tour… if there ever was anyone that should delete their account it’s her — Phil (@realPhilLacio) December 31, 2019

It has not been the best look for her.

Nope.

"Whaaaaa im a woman" where the feminists at? — mike holton (@xarmynsdq) December 31, 2019

You mean an audition for a job at @CNN or @MSNBC ? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) December 31, 2019

Ugh, but totally feasible.

She's still a traitor that co-conspired to overthrow a sitting president. That's all she has. — Valeria, the Younger (@valeria_younger) December 31, 2019

Lisa is gaslighting — Cult 45 + 2 ZigZags (@mirpaix) December 31, 2019

She really is.

The narcissism in those in the upper echelon of Obama doj/fbi is stunning. Hillary wins and they would have remained in power. Scary… — Fawn Stoner (@fawnie14) December 31, 2019

The intersection of arrogance & delusion — Shawn Gebbia (@esjebs) December 31, 2019

Really not surprising from someone who was so totally unprofessional, derelict and dangerous on the job. — Carla 🌴🌞 (@CarlaMathis10) December 31, 2019

Not sensing a whole lot of sympathy for Lisa …

But…but…she's holding up the woman card. — TBN412 (@TN4PATS) December 31, 2019

And it didn’t go the way she hoped it would.

When they play the whiny woman card it never does.

Related:

‘Our hatred is SMARTER and complicated’: Columnist explains why the Left’s hatred of Jews is A-OK in train wreck of a thread

Just. EVIL: Sharyl Attkisson drops new Hillary Clinton email showing she KNEW what happened in Benghazi from the BEGINNING

Their own WORST enemy: Prof. John Turley makes Nancy Pelosi look even MORE asinine for sitting on articles of impeachment