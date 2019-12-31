Imagine thinking this was something worth tweeting.

She claims the right just straight up hates Jews (don’t make that face, we didn’t write this garbage), and the Left’s hate is more complicated because ‘Jews are rich and bad, m’kay.’

We … got nothin’.

WOW.

So the Left’s hatred of Jewish people is OK since it’s based around them having money …

K.

She really thought this was a good argument while calling others ‘dumb-dumbs’.

Yeah, we said wow up there but … WOW again.

It just gets worse down the thread, folks.

Wha?

BLAME THE LANDLORDS.

Trending

Yes, everyone else around her is the problem, not her stupid tweets. And we hate to break it to her but even her toddler niece would think she’s a dim bulb for writing this thread.

This whole thread is incredibly anti-Semitic and that she doesn’t get it says a good deal not only about her but about the movement and agenda that is likely informing and fueling her.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Bad faith engagement.

That’s cute.

And now she’s mad at people for calling out her tweets.

Folks, this editor reads a lot of stupid and horrible tweets and threads on Twitter, but this one may well take the cake for 2019.

Just. Wow.

And there it is.

 

