Imagine thinking this was something worth tweeting.

To me, the difference between right and left anti-Semitism is that the right just straight up hates Jews while the left is critical of Jewish participation in the ruling class without critical analysis of how the long history Jewish marginalization complicates that participation. — Lux 🐱 Alptraum — CATS (2019) SPOILERS (@LuxAlptraum) December 28, 2019

She claims the right just straight up hates Jews (don’t make that face, we didn’t write this garbage), and the Left’s hate is more complicated because ‘Jews are rich and bad, m’kay.’

We … got nothin’.

WOW.

Oh, since it looks like a bunch of dumb dumbs have found this tweet: my point is that left wing anti-Semitism is *more* about hating banks/landlords/whatever and not actually having any nuanced read or awareness of why Jews have historically wound up in those fields. — Lux 🐱 Alptraum — CATS (2019) SPOILERS (@LuxAlptraum) December 30, 2019

So the Left’s hatred of Jewish people is OK since it’s based around them having money …

K.

She really thought this was a good argument while calling others ‘dumb-dumbs’.

Yeah, we said wow up there but … WOW again.

It just gets worse down the thread, folks.

No I am not saying that Jews are controlling the world I am explaining why shittalking landlords can come across as anti-Semitic — Lux 🐱 Alptraum — CATS (2019) SPOILERS (@LuxAlptraum) December 30, 2019

Wha?

BLAME THE LANDLORDS.

Love to tweet for an audience with zero reading comprehension and a critical thinking ability easily rivaled by that of my toddler niece — Lux 🐱 Alptraum — CATS (2019) SPOILERS (@LuxAlptraum) December 30, 2019

Yes, everyone else around her is the problem, not her stupid tweets. And we hate to break it to her but even her toddler niece would think she’s a dim bulb for writing this thread.

Also it’s hilarious that people somehow think I’m being anti-Semitic while *describing and calling out anti-Semitism*. — Lux 🐱 Alptraum — CATS (2019) SPOILERS (@LuxAlptraum) December 30, 2019

This whole thread is incredibly anti-Semitic and that she doesn’t get it says a good deal not only about her but about the movement and agenda that is likely informing and fueling her.

Muting this due to bad faith engagement — Lux 🐱 Alptraum — CATS (2019) SPOILERS (@LuxAlptraum) December 30, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Bad faith engagement.

That’s cute.

And now she’s mad at people for calling out her tweets.

Folks, this editor reads a lot of stupid and horrible tweets and threads on Twitter, but this one may well take the cake for 2019.

Just. Wow.

Antisemitism from the left is covered in a veneer of culture and sophistication, so it's somehow ok?? — G̶e̶n̶ ̶Z̶,̶ ̶M̶i̶l̶l̶e̶n̶i̶a̶l̶, Gen Yitz (@MeerkatYitz) December 30, 2019

Leftie word salads like this are used to make people think they're smart when basically all that's happening upstairs are more jumbles of injected SJW catchphrases that were learned from other propagandists who were as stupid and/or just Evil. — IHeartDagny (@JBisRight) December 31, 2019

"Oh, but I explained how my bigotry is better than there bigotry, if you don't get it, it's because you're stupid." Nice take, apologist for leftist hate. — 🤶🎄⛸️Fiddmeister🍬🎁🕯️ (@fiddmeister) December 31, 2019

How about this? I’m on the right, and I don’t hate Jewish folks. You just outed yourself, snickerdoodle. It would be stupid of me to hate the people my Savior came from, dontcha think? — Happy New Year Jeweler 🥂 (@heartsabustin) December 31, 2019

Our hatred is smarter then theirs. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) December 30, 2019

Sometimes it's best to keep your opinion to yourself. This was one of those times. 🙄 — Snoop Bailey – text TRUMP to 88022 (@vol80) December 31, 2019

"My hate is superior to the hate of others, and you're a big kaka-poopie head if you disagree" is quite the hot take. Peak 2019 SJW, in fact. pic.twitter.com/oG4gxjT4EG — That's Doc Imre (@RebeccaImre) December 31, 2019

And there it is.

Related:

Just. EVIL: Sharyl Attkisson drops new Hillary Clinton email showing she KNEW what happened in Benghazi from the BEGINNING

Their own WORST enemy: Prof. John Turley makes Nancy Pelosi look even MORE asinine for sitting on articles of impeachment

AKSHUALLY yes … Shannon Watts’ White Settlement shooting tweet has people wondering if she’s REALLY that dumb