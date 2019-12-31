The next time some naggy scold on the Left tries claiming the Right is super sexist and hates women just pull up this article or grab this screenshot from Mindy Robinson because yeah … we’re pretty sure it’s not the Right who has an issue with women.

To be honest, we read a lot of awful things on Twitter, but the way Lefties respond to Mindy is impressively awful. She’s one tough cookie to put up with this amount of abuse.

Look at this:

Dear “loving and tolerant” Liberals, Please come up with a better argument than “mY boObS aRe biG.” Aside from highlighting your own raging hypocrisy and fake notion of feminism…it’s not exactly a “bad thing” …at least for non-insecure and non-insane people. 🇺🇸👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/equpaEQeNi — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 30, 2019

Ever notice the people who do the most attacking when it comes to someone’s physical appearance often themselves resemble some sort of barnyard animal?

She’s willing to bet that someone is more intelligent than someone’s body parts? What? 😂🤡 — Sami🦕 (@sgarber15) December 30, 2019

Right? We weren’t aware that breasts are intelligent but hey, anything is possible.

After all, Democrats have been telling women to vote with their lady parts for years …

Oh FFS…. they really do tweet some stupid stuff, don't they??? pic.twitter.com/DXRlejiQJe — Epic Rebel- Relentless (@SlickeryTrigger) December 30, 2019

Gold star for the Dean Winchester gif.

When they have no real arguments …. — 𝕊𝕜𝕪 (@SKYRIDER4538) December 31, 2019

Bingo.

In their defense, most of them have never seen boobs in real life — Ryan Cotter (@Ryancotter82) December 30, 2019

HA! Fair point.

Wait I thought body shaming women was against their rules?? pic.twitter.com/Og9JY2Nqcm — Oh Ashley (@Fiddledeedee112) December 30, 2019

Just CERTAIN women.

You know, women who disagree with them and think for themselves.

Women who supposedly deserve it.

Duh.

