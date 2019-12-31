Joe Scarborough has one of the biggest ‘buts’ we’ve ever seen …

And no, we’re not talking about his gluteus maximus.

Gross.

Check out this ‘but’ that Byron York was good enough to point out so none of us actually have to read the crappy article in the Washington Post:

The latest from @JoeNBC 'One should never compare Trump’s rise directly to that of German fascism.' But… https://t.co/kuk48vyYsg pic.twitter.com/xOt5gttyTl — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 31, 2019

So no one should ever compare Trump to Hitler BUT Trump is just like Hitler.

K, Joe.

Stay classy, dude.

The man has Jewish descendants, and they still try to tag this on him. — Edward Ahlsen-Girard (@efagirard) December 31, 2019

Comparing Trump to Hitler is a lot like when these same idiots would call anyone who disagreed with Obama a ‘racist.’ And just like ‘racist’, the Left is really taking away from how absolutely horrific and evil Hitler was … not that they care as long as they get their talking points and dunks on the president in.

"One should never compare American leftists with communists that murdered over 100 million of their own people, but…" — Honest Lib (@honest_lib) December 31, 2019

There ya’ go.

I don’t think much of the @washingtonpost. They are all over the place with their opinions. They all have #TDS. These two pieces were only 2 weeks apart. pic.twitter.com/BbDdhopE0T — James “I was wrong” Comey (@MarcusP26228548) December 31, 2019

WaPo really is a crap outlet, this is true. Perhaps if their writers would act more like journalists and less like activists?

Just a thought.

"BUT…let me do just that." — 👌Mueller Level Confidence (@jdirt2004) December 31, 2019

Exactly.

Sort of like saying, ‘With all due respect,’ thinking that somehow makes everything one says after that phrase AOK.

Journalism is dead. — Brain (@waddatwit) December 31, 2019

Dying.

WAPO outdoes itself with cheap opinion writers masquerading as intellectuals. — fugitivemama (@fugitivemama) December 31, 2019

I notice that they never actually describe any instances of creeping authoritarianism or lurking fascism. It's always an ominous threat brought on by the election of Trump. After 3 years it's fair to ask what he has done that constitutes a threat to democracy. — Q (@Quirk22) December 31, 2019

It’s all about fear-mongering, yup.

What an ass. One of the stupidest things I’ve ever read. — Richard J Werhle Jr 🇺🇸 (@rwerhle) December 31, 2019

Standard Joe and the WaPo.

That about sums it up.

