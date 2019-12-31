Joe Scarborough has one of the biggest ‘buts’ we’ve ever seen …

And no, we’re not talking about his gluteus maximus.

Gross.

Check out this ‘but’ that Byron York was good enough to point out so none of us actually have to read the crappy article in the Washington Post:

So no one should ever compare Trump to Hitler BUT Trump is just like Hitler.

K, Joe.

Stay classy, dude.

Comparing Trump to Hitler is a lot like when these same idiots would call anyone who disagreed with Obama a ‘racist.’ And just like ‘racist’, the Left is really taking away from how absolutely horrific and evil Hitler was … not that they care as long as they get their talking points and dunks on the president in.

Trending

There ya’ go.

WaPo really is a crap outlet, this is true. Perhaps if their writers would act more like journalists and less like activists?

Just a thought.

Exactly.

Sort of like saying, ‘With all due respect,’ thinking that somehow makes everything one says after that phrase AOK.

Dying.

It’s all about fear-mongering, yup.

 

Standard Joe and the WaPo.

That about sums it up.

 

Related:

‘You mean BRIBING them didn’t work?’ Ben Rhodes gets shut TF DOWN for attacking Trump’s foreign policy in Iran

Because you know, SHE’S the real victim: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Lisa Page for playing the ‘Trump is mean I’m just a woman’ card

‘Our hatred is SMARTER and complicated’: Columnist explains why the Left’s hatred of Jews is A-OK in train wreck of a thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: byron yorkGerman FascismJoe ScarboroughTrump