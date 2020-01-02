Joy Reid wasn’t the only rage-harpy trying to pretend Trump would somehow do as bad a job in Baghdad as Obama did in Benghazi (which is a really gross and awful thing to seemingly be rooting for) …

As Trump's Benghazi unfolds in Iraq… https://t.co/X8FsJpt6Au — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019

But she was the only one we saw Senator Ted Cruz DROP.

What’s wrong with you? Is partisan hatred really that deep? We root for American soldiers, not against them. https://t.co/VOKsxWtS5f — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 1, 2020

But orange man bad … something something.

Seriously, we saw SOOOOOO many douche-nozzles on the Left all but praying for disaster in Baghdad just so they could dunk on Trump. It was, well, gross. And it proved they know what Obama and Hillary did in Benghazi was a travesty. A horrific, corrupt, shameful, evil travesty.

That they’d wish on our Marines so they can thumb their silly little noses at Trump.

This is who they are, folks.

Unlike Benghazi: – No one at our embassy was killed

– Our embassy wasn’t overrun

– Trump didn’t sit on his hands and fail to send help like #Obama did Are you an Idiot, or are you just hoping your followers are? Both perhaps? — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) January 1, 2020

We’re shocked this is still up.

Sick squidpickle Joyless desperately wants Americans dead. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) January 1, 2020

Squidpickle. THAT’S a new one.

Trump sent Marines, Obama went to bed. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 31, 2019

Wait, I was told Obama had no scandals. — I. Noah Guy, The MSG Diet Plan will change ur life (@Decentguyusedto) December 31, 2019

Oops.

Except there are 100 Marines that have been sent in to support the embassy…without having to have sent the first request. Take a seat lady. Take all the seats. pic.twitter.com/w07y1MdT2a — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) January 1, 2020

You are an idiot. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) January 1, 2020

Tell us more about the original Benghazi, Joy. pic.twitter.com/cm0jxQYtLI — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) January 1, 2020

As Joy's fingers slip from the last shred of reality they were gripping.. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 1, 2020

As we said, we’re shocked she left this up.

Unless it was those evil time-traveling hackers again …

