This tweet from Patriotic Vision’s CEO Mohamad Safa is bad enough all on its own …

I blocked Fox News with parental controls at my parents' house and now my mom keeps calling, asking why they can't watch their news program, and I truly believe this is how we can save our country. — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) January 1, 2020

Seriously. What sort of a-hole not only does this to his parents but then thinks to go on Twitter and brag about doing it? Welp, apparently Safa isn’t the actual a-hole who did this because oh by gosh by golly, it appears he stole this tweet from a smaller account who sent this almost word-for-word in 2018.

Someone I know blocked Fox News with parental controls at her parents’ house and now her mom keeps calling, asking why they can’t watch their news program, and I truly believe this is how we can save America… — La Comtesse Jamie (@LaComtesseJamie) September 27, 2018

Huh. Wonder if Safa knows there’s this thing called a ‘retweet’ on Twitter where, if you like someone else’s tweet, you can actually share it and give them credit for writing it. Otherwise, that would make Safa nothing more than a tweet thief and maybe even a plagiarist.

This gets even funnier … when he was called out for stealing the tweet he claimed that he was under attack by RACISTS and begged people to retweet HIM and follow. When this editor pointed and laughed at his begging he deleted the tweet, but luckily screenshots are forever.

He will not give up so please retweet and then follow him on Twitter AND on Instagram.

What a schmuck …

This ain’t the first time he’s stolen a tweet from a smaller account, check out this incredible thread:

Yo @mhdksafa, why’re you ripping off accounts 14x smaller than yours? pic.twitter.com/mlOt46vFRB — Neizan (@PMDawnStan) January 2, 2020

Ripped off Dan Rather pic.twitter.com/JjsPbK2IVb — Neizan (@PMDawnStan) January 2, 2020

Dan. Rather.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Good LORD, has this guy ever written an original tweet?!

this one’s from the Suits season four finale 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nPFW9wHwU7 — prof. g (@GMoneyHotSauce) January 2, 2020

You know what? This is so bad … we got nothin’ else.

WOW.

