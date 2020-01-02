USA Today started 2020 off with a really and truly awful op-ed vilifying legal gun owners who drew their weapons to protect themselves and their fellow parishioners during the White Settlement Church shooting. They so badly want to negate the ‘good guy with a gun’ narrative that now they’re pretending Wilson is special because he was trained to fire his weapon …

Like that somehow makes the other folks who pulled their firearms bad or even ‘terrifying’.

We told you this stinks:

From USA Today:

The reality of Wilson’s heroism is a lot more complex. He wasn’t just an ordinary parishioner, as gun advocates may want you to believe. The church’s volunteer security team member is a firearms instructor, gun range owner and former reserve deputy with a local sheriff’s department, according to a New York Times detailed account.

In other words, he’s exactly the kind of man you want around with a firearm. But we know nothing about the at least six other parishioners who also appeared to draw their handguns at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

And that’s terrifying.

It’s terrifying that Americans will defend themselves from being killed … seriously, bro? Then again, this IS USA Today, you know, the outlet that pushed the chainsaw bayonet modification.

Nice of USA Today to try and do their job of keeping the crap gun-grabbing narrative alive … but no.

It’s so bad.

Personally we think the guy who entered the church bent on murdering dozens of people is the really terrifying thing here … call us crazy.

 

