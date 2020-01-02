USA Today started 2020 off with a really and truly awful op-ed vilifying legal gun owners who drew their weapons to protect themselves and their fellow parishioners during the White Settlement Church shooting. They so badly want to negate the ‘good guy with a gun’ narrative that now they’re pretending Wilson is special because he was trained to fire his weapon …

Like that somehow makes the other folks who pulled their firearms bad or even ‘terrifying’.

We told you this stinks:

Opinion: Jack Wilson is exactly the type of person you want around with a gun because he's a firearms instructor. But we know nothing about the at least six other parishioners who also appeared to draw their handguns. And that's terrifying. https://t.co/od0vfGftjU — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 1, 2020

From USA Today:

The reality of Wilson’s heroism is a lot more complex. He wasn’t just an ordinary parishioner, as gun advocates may want you to believe. The church’s volunteer security team member is a firearms instructor, gun range owner and former reserve deputy with a local sheriff’s department, according to a New York Times detailed account. In other words, he’s exactly the kind of man you want around with a firearm. But we know nothing about the at least six other parishioners who also appeared to draw their handguns at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. And that’s terrifying.

It’s terrifying that Americans will defend themselves from being killed … seriously, bro? Then again, this IS USA Today, you know, the outlet that pushed the chainsaw bayonet modification.

What we know about the Texas gun owners who drew their weapons: 1. None of them fired after the shooter was down.

2. None of them fired erratically.

3. None of them shot another person by accident. That’s why this is terrifying. The only thing they killed was a 12yr narritive. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) January 1, 2020

Nice of USA Today to try and do their job of keeping the crap gun-grabbing narrative alive … but no.

"This thing that didn't happen—and doesn't happen—could have happened, so we're actually right." — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 1, 2020

It’s so bad.

In response to this depraved article I'm donating $ to @GunOwners of America

Corporate media presents the NRA as unapologetic gun nuts when in fact they often compromise on rights (not wanting to work w/Defense Distributed for example)

GOA are the unapologetic gun nuts — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 1, 2020

"This incident is terrifying because it proves our narrative is wrong about gun owners and their ability to stop shootings before police arrive." — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 1, 2020

What would you suggest be done about these "terrifying" citizens who were also licensed to conceal carry? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 1, 2020

Personally we think the guy who entered the church bent on murdering dozens of people is the really terrifying thing here … call us crazy.

