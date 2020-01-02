We see a lot of gaslighting on Twitter (we follow Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s feed), but this thread from Lorena Gonzalez about what is happening to freelancers in California and why they won’t ‘let’ workers opt-out is not ony an impressive amount of gaslighting, but a reminder of how evil unions really are.

They pretend they’re for the people but what they’re really for is CONTROLLING the people.

And their paychecks.

A note about labor laws:

We don’t “let” workers opt-out of labor protections because what would happen if we did. Many employers would only “hire” workers who “voluntarily” agreed to work for less than minimum wage, or who would agree to work overtime at straight time pay. 1/ — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 2, 2020

They don’t ‘let’ workers opt-out of labor protections… because they know they would.

Because unions suck.

The “liberty” to work as one chooses has been the talking points behind the right-wing attack on workplace rules since the abolition of slavery. I mean, hey, if a 12 year old wants to work – who is government to stop her? All this does is bring down wages and protections. 2/ — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 2, 2020

Imagine thinking ‘liberty’ to work as one chooses is just a talking point behind a right-wing attack.

This is not about child labor laws and she knows it.

And, those most at risk for exploitation in the “opt-out” model, are those workers who have the lowest barrier to entry in any job. That’s want of the core arguments behind presumption of employment status in both Dynamex & AB5. 3/ — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 2, 2020

Don’t worry people. They’re just trying to protect you because you’re too stupid to protect yourselves.

This is … awful.

The higher the barrier to entry, the less we worry about a worker not having the leverage to “refuse” substandard pay & conditions, and employers racing to the bottom. This is what has happened with the increased number of 1099’s in app-based work. 4/ — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 2, 2020

If you are truly a small business, AB5 allows for a business to business exemption. If you are just an employee being given a 1099, the business hiring you needs to change their practices and act like other law-abiding businesses and issue a W-2. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 2, 2020

Our motivation is to level the playing field – for all workers, all businesses and all taxpayers. 6/6 — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 2, 2020

Their motivation is to control labor and profit from it.

Period. The end.

Seems folks aren’t exactly pleased with her smug, bossy thread. Gosh, we’re shocked.

You're a disgrace, Lorena. An utter farce of a politician and I suspect once I start digging some more I'll find just how low you go. FOIAs can be sons of bitches, sometimes. https://t.co/KIcC1S7nuD — AB5 Will Kill California (@RealKiraDavis) January 2, 2020

Oof.

Grownup independent contractors are not 12-year-old children, leftist. And you aren't fooling anybody. You are bought and paid for. https://t.co/xAFzX3LZt3 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 2, 2020

"Let"? Are they children who need your permission? Who the hell are you? — Sooner Patriot ⭐⭐⭐ (@intrepidokie) January 2, 2020

"let" ?

So you advocate CONTROLLING a person's free will? There are laws protecting overtime pay.

Opt out gives the worker the "opt" – option. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 2, 2020

Hey Lorena. You are a total kool aid drinker to the unions. The problem is you think you know better and didn't listen. The smugness of your posts says everything. — vrdm3131 (@vrdm3131) January 2, 2020

“We” know what’s best for YOU. “We” don’t think you are smart enough to bid your IC jobs properly. “We” don’t think you are good enough to demand high rates and make a great living. “We” want all the power of your choices… — FastFoto Sports Photography (@FastFotoSports) January 2, 2020

They are all about the power.

And money.

Yup.

Lorena why not be honest. YOu don't want people on 1099s because you don't want people who actually know what they pay in taxes. You don't want people paying quarterly and getting upset at the government. this isn't about protecting them. It is about protecting you. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) January 2, 2020

Ding ding ding.

You are legitimately harming my family with this bill. My husband is a music artist who has made a comfortable living for 12 years in the state of CA. We didn’t ask for this bill nor do we want it. He’s losing out on work because of this bill. — Heather Besignano (@HeatherLWeiss) January 2, 2020

Unions just suck.

But we repeat ourselves.

Oh, and if you’re unfamiliar with #AB5, here’s what it does:

#AB5 takes effect Jan. 1. Freelance journalists face major restrictions such as submission caps & a ban on freelance videography. AB5 is designed to protect us by encouraging clients to hire us on staff. Instead, It's destroying our careers. Let me show you how#ABhurts (1/x) — Randy Dotinga, Indie Journo & Advocate for Writers (@rdotinga) December 31, 2019

With the help of @CAFWU, I’ve compiled a list of clients that – per sources — have cut CA freelance journalists or limited their workloads due to #AB5. There are more. The list is incomplete. But it still tells a grim story. #AB5hurts (2/x) — Randy Dotinga, Indie Journo & Advocate for Writers (@rdotinga) December 31, 2019

Clients that are cutting CA freelance journalists or limiting their workloads due to #AB5: 1. Vox/SB Nation

2. Western Outdoor News

3. SF Weekly

4. SF Examiner

5. Forbes

6. Doityourself

7. FamilyMinded#AB5hurts (3/x) — Randy Dotinga, Indie Journo & Advocate for Writers (@rdotinga) December 31, 2019

8. Scripted

9. Textbroker

10. Business Insider

11. San Diego Union-Tribune

12. Proofit

13. Rev

14. Xist Publishing

15. Zergnet

16. Reuters

17. Variety #AB5hurts (4/x) — Randy Dotinga, Indie Journo & Advocate for Writers (@rdotinga) December 31, 2019

18. Considerable

19. Sacramento News & Review

20. San Francisco Chronicle

21. Travelingmom

22. Medium

23. Bustle Digital Group

24. The Manual#AB5hurts (5/x) — Randy Dotinga, Indie Journo & Advocate for Writers (@rdotinga) December 31, 2019

25. Evolve Media (incl. ComingSoon)

26. Sonoma Media (incl. Santa Rosa Press Democrat)

27. Page One Power

28. Insider I'll add more as they come. Later this week, I'll list clients that are hiring staff due to #AB5. I know of three. THREE.#AB5hurts (6/x) — Randy Dotinga, Indie Journo & Advocate for Writers (@rdotinga) December 31, 2019

Whether we're writing a listicle or an investigative series, photographing a high-school football game or a wildfire, recording a podcast or shooting video, our stories matter. We must be able to tell them. That's why we're fighting. #FixAB5Now #AB5hurts (7/7, for now) — Randy Dotinga, Indie Journo & Advocate for Writers (@rdotinga) December 31, 2019

No wonder they’re all so pissed.

Related:

‘What a hypocrite!’ Sean Parnell embarrasses blue-check trying to drag him for ‘bragging about his service’ SO badly he deletes

‘Rush job for a COVER-UP’?! Catherine Herridge highlights (literally) #FISA details even more damning for FBI [screenshot]

‘Trump sent marines. Obama went to bed.’ Ted Cruz and other Conservatives DROP Joy Reid after she ‘roots for’ Trump’s Benghazi