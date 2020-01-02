Sean Parnell defended himself from a Twitter user who sent him a disgusting tweet we won’t bother including because it’s just that foul … but that didn’t stop Austin Ruse for trying to shame Sean for supposedly ‘bragging about his service.’ Notice, Austin’s tweet is missing because after he spent the past 24 hours getting embarrassed and dragged for writing a really stupid tweet he called uncle and deleted it.

But Sean’s response to Austin is so great we had to write about it.

Defending against being called a baby killer is not bragging.

Tweets like yours are why many combat vets feel hesitant to talk. It’s also why many vets feel isolated & alone.

More vets NEED to talk about their service, so more civilians understand what it takes to defend freedom https://t.co/rcqB21hRjb — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) January 2, 2020

Thousands of vets kill themselves every year.

Every year.

And they need to talk about what they’ve seen and where they’ve been.

Sean handled this perfectly.

I respond to these crazy attacks because so many veterans are struggling today. Alone & isolated, yet subject to these baseless attacks.

They served a nation that is the greatest liberating force the world has ever know.

Veterans deserve to be proud of their service. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) January 1, 2020

Amen.

All day amen.

Meanwhile, Austin was still sort of grumbling and bumbling on his own timeline:

My people have served back to George Washington’s army. I just recall vets who were more humble. — Austin Ruse (@austinruse) January 2, 2020

Be humble.

Let a-holes harass and pick at you.

Right.

LOL, "humble" like your profile? What a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/xDZPnTvpbi — Hey it's me (@memoseley21) January 2, 2020

Austin seems so humble himself, right?

Guessing you didnt read the tweet he was responding to? #LearnToRead pic.twitter.com/wM5ssEpACy — Hammy New Year 🎉🎆🎇✈ (@e2pilot) January 2, 2020

Ugh, there’s that tweet.

The one Sean defended himself against … the one Austin shamed Sean for defending himself against.

This crap right here, this is why Trump won.

