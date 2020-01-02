Susan Rice had a busy, BUSY year traveling all over the country, sharing her book about ‘tough love’ and completely ignoring the fact that she lied on five different shows about a YouTube video being to blame for the murder of four Americans in Benghazi.

You’d think someone responsible for so much death, destruction, and deception would at least pretend to be a bit more somber about her fabulous life doing fabulous things with fabulous people.

But nope.

It was a WHIRLWIND, y’all.

2019 was a whirlwind of a year sharing my book #ToughLove with the world. THANK YOU to everyone who came out to an event, listened to a podcast or interview, or picked up my book. I am so grateful for all of you. Thank you for joining this journey with me. pic.twitter.com/kGDeCAXFBN — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) January 2, 2020

Her ‘journey’.

K.

"all 10 of you" — Ord Lang Syne (@OrdyPackard) January 2, 2020

There ya’ go.

She continued.

There were so many wonderful moments, but wanted to reflect back on a few: Sitting down for my audio-recording of #ToughLove before it hit the shelves! pic.twitter.com/3azvNSfCjL — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) January 2, 2020

Remember when she reflected on how a YouTube video was to blame for four dead Americans in Benghazi?

We do.

I hear it’s a snoozer. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 2, 2020

That too.

One of the first events of my #ToughLove book tour — sitting down with the wonderful @mitchellreports @BrennanCenter in New York City pic.twitter.com/1JhXou9aMC — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) January 2, 2020

Andrea Mitchell. Such an unbiased and objective journalist.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Appearing on @ColbertLateShow and sharing what I really think about Trump's decision to abandon the Kurds in northern Syria. pic.twitter.com/EUdWu3RAuz — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) January 2, 2020

Wonder if Colbert asked her about abandoning Americans in Benghazi?

We’re gonna guess he did not.

Wait…. didn’t you and um… forget it. It’s pointless. — Caleb Box (@calebbox) January 2, 2020

They must have felt a lot like the Libyans. — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) January 2, 2020

Oof.

Maybe Trump should draw a red line and then do nothing when Assad crosses it. That's your MO, right? — Noah (@reeb1011) January 2, 2020

Which video did you pick to imprison the producer….??? — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) January 2, 2020

Oof again.

Given the utter fecklessness and impotence of the administration you worked for, I think your opinion on this or any foreign policy matter is not worthy of consideration by any sentient being. Happy New Year. — Dwarfclone…maybe (@CloneDwarf) January 2, 2020

You should make a YouTube video about it. — St. Antonio of the Desert (@LoneStarTexian) January 2, 2020

There it is.

Having so much fun sharing the stage with my sister and SHERO @staceyabrams in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/BxCid7KnBj — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) January 2, 2020

SHERO.

For what? Losing an election?

Heading back to Portland, Maine and spending time with these amazing students from South Portland HS. pic.twitter.com/dsfgEm6cka — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) January 2, 2020

You know that face you make when your neighbor leaves their Christmas lights up until the summer? Yup, just made that face.

All of the AMAZING book signings. @kramerbooks @politicsandprose and so many more pic.twitter.com/UaaOCHK5JP — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) January 2, 2020

Look at those dozens of people!

Spending an incredible night at @PoliticsProse and sharing the stage with my lifelong mentor, Madeleine Albright. #ToughLove Susan Rice, "Tough Love" (with Madeleine Albright) https://t.co/uw6rkeXsO6 via @YouTube — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) January 2, 2020

Whoa, a YouTube video.

Susan knows all about those.

There have been just too many amazing #ToughLove book tour moments to count. Of course, I could have never done any of this without my amazing family. #HappyNewYear from my family to yours! pic.twitter.com/eP7PdQJMHz — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) January 2, 2020

Blah blah blah.

Hey Susan. Did you see how @realDonaldTrump handled the embassy situation in Iraq? When they called for help it was sent immediately. No loss of life and no need to blame a "video". Nice to finally have an administration that protects American lives. #MAGA #KAG — Blue Cord Brotherhood (@SantaClaritaSGM) January 2, 2020

We know what you did. — Clarence Worley (@likeyouclarence) January 2, 2020

You are truly the worst~ — GrizCocks (@GrizCocks) January 2, 2020

She really is.

