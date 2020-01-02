Susan Rice had a busy, BUSY year traveling all over the country, sharing her book about ‘tough love’ and completely ignoring the fact that she lied on five different shows about a YouTube video being to blame for the murder of four Americans in Benghazi.

You’d think someone responsible for so much death, destruction, and deception would at least pretend to be a bit more somber about her fabulous life doing fabulous things with fabulous people.

But nope.

It was a WHIRLWIND, y’all.

Her ‘journey’.

K.

There ya’ go.

She continued.

Remember when she reflected on how a YouTube video was to blame for four dead Americans in Benghazi?

We do.

That too.

Andrea Mitchell. Such an unbiased and objective journalist.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Wonder if Colbert asked her about abandoning Americans in Benghazi?

We’re gonna guess he did not.

Oof.

Oof again.

There it is.

SHERO.

For what? Losing an election?

You know that face you make when your neighbor leaves their Christmas lights up until the summer? Yup, just made that face.

Look at those dozens of people!

Whoa, a YouTube video.

Susan knows all about those.

Blah blah blah.

She really is.

 

