Is it just us or do Democrats seem super upset that we took out a really evil and dangerous man in the Middle East? You’d think if there was anything Trump gets done that they could applaud it would be taking out an evil terrorist bast*rd like Soleimani but … nope.

If you’re so partisan in your beliefs that you can’t see this was a good thing for all involved you might need to rethink a few things.

Especially if you’re an elected official like Ilhan Omar:

So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction? Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will. https://t.co/Fj9TMossEW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2020

She really did not think this tweet through.

Like, at all.

We know, she usually doesn’t but wow, this is bad.

Awww, was Soleimani a friend of yours? 🤣🇺🇸👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 3, 2020

Sorry about your BFF, Ilhan.

Reminder: You’re talking about terrorists who’ve killed US citizens and were plotting to not only kill more but attack our embassies & harm our allies. Did you want Trump to send a fruit basket or a pallet of cash? When "someone does something" we do something they won’t forget. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 3, 2020

Someone just needs to explain to Ilhan that some people just did some thing.

You know, speak in her terms.

Ilhan is distraught that her brethren – a blood-thirsty Islamic terrorist was killed. Shocker. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 3, 2020

NEWS FLASH: Killing Terrorists is a good thing. You don’t simply sit back and allow Terrors to engage in acts of Terrorism the way #Obama did in Benghazi — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) January 3, 2020

In America, we call killing a terrorist: #WINNING — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) January 3, 2020

My condolences — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 3, 2020

Aww, poor Ilhan. So sorry you lost your dear friend. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 3, 2020

Condolences on your losses tonight. pic.twitter.com/umg0IIApqL — mallen (@mallen2010) January 3, 2020

Shocker… you of all people will try to stop Trump from stopping terrorism… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 3, 2020

Gosh, we feel shocked too.

Oh, wait.

Related:

‘You do NOT apologize for ME’: Rose McGowen dragged like we’ve never seen dragged before for off-the-charts INSANE ‘Dear Iran’ tweet

‘Rush job for a COVER-UP’?! Catherine Herridge highlights (literally) #FISA details even more damning for FBI [screenshot]

‘Trump sent marines. Obama went to bed.’ Ted Cruz and other Conservatives DROP Joy Reid after she ‘roots for’ Trump’s Benghazi