If you’d have told this editor that Marilyn Manson was the saner of this ‘couple’ she’d have never believed you … and yet, here we are.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rose McGowan wrote a really stupid, awful, gross, and quite frankly somewhat treasonous tweet about being held hostage by a terrorist regime in America and begging Iran not to kill us.

Not the brightest crayon in the box, nope.

Welp, seems she figured out this was pretty damn stupid when the social media-verse EXPLODED and now she’s trying to backpedal.

Guess how that’s working out for her.

Trending

Welp, this went even worse than her original tweet. Wonder if she will backpedal on this backpedaling?

 

Related:

‘CNN is intentionally LYING’: Imam of Peace corrects TF out of CNN and their reporting on who #Soleimani really was

‘Sorry about your BFF’: Ilhan Omar gets all big and bad after Soleimani death claiming she’ll stop Trump and it goes SO wrong

‘You do NOT apologize for ME’: Rose McGowen dragged like we’ve never seen dragged before for off-the-charts INSANE ‘Dear Iran’ tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: IranRose McGowantreasonTrumptweet