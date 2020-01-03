If you’d have told this editor that Marilyn Manson was the saner of this ‘couple’ she’d have never believed you … and yet, here we are.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rose McGowan wrote a really stupid, awful, gross, and quite frankly somewhat treasonous tweet about being held hostage by a terrorist regime in America and begging Iran not to kill us.

Not the brightest crayon in the box, nope.

Welp, seems she figured out this was pretty damn stupid when the social media-verse EXPLODED and now she’s trying to backpedal.

Ok, so I freaked out because we may have any impending war. Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power. It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Guess how that’s working out for her.

You didn't "freak out on those in power," you groveled to Iran's ayatollah while proclaiming you and every other American are "being held hostage by a terrorist regime." — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 3, 2020

Wow! A literal "It's just this war and that lying son of a bitch, Johnson!" — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) January 3, 2020

Rose wrote a dumb-ass "Dear Iran" tweet

"We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us"

She's oblivious that she would be killed in Iran for wearing this outfit ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F4sS3VNpvz — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) January 3, 2020

Nah freaking out online and spreading fear is not okay. It’s unhelpful. If you’re too unbalanced to have the same take 12 hours apart – or at least withhold your opinion for a few hours – stay off social media. — matt (@MattsIdeaShop) January 3, 2020

The man who we killed has been killing American soldiers and a lot of other people for decades. He planned and helped execute an attack on our embassy (with Marines) inside last week. His death upset you and you’ve shown your support for Iran. Girl, bye. 👋🏻 — The Velvet Sugar Queen (@TMIWITW) January 3, 2020

Apologizing to a government that has no problem murdering our soldiers is not a way to keep them safe. Bowing to abusive regimes like the one in Iran doesn't protect America. You don't win over a bully by showing them your belly. — Sierra Marlee (@Sierra_Marlee) January 3, 2020

This is the worst apology ever — Robert 'New Guy' Kroese (@robkroese) January 3, 2020

You know who doesn't want to see more American soldiers killed? Veterans. Next time, call one before you insta-vomit your thoughts on the US killing a guy who already murdered a bunch of American soldiers. — Impeachapalooza (@NuclearHerbs) January 3, 2020

Welp, this went even worse than her original tweet. Wonder if she will backpedal on this backpedaling?

