CNN is trying really hard to avoid reporting on who Soleimani really was. We suppose they know if they admit he was a monster and a terrorist that they’d have to admit Trump did something right …

Instead they’re busy focusing on passive-aggressively pointing to the danger Trump put Americans in by killing the ‘Iranian military leader’. AKA the terrorist.

We know, it sucks.

The US is urging all its citizens to depart Iraq "immediately" following a strike that killed an Iranian military leader. Follow live updates: https://t.co/CON3H1Cg4d pic.twitter.com/CYXVfUAYqK — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 3, 2020

Iranian military leader.

Really, guys?

Really?

CNN is gonna CNN … but c’mon.

CNN is intentionally lying and claiming that #QassemSoleimani was an “Iranian Military Leader.” He was not. The official Military is the Iranian Army. Soleimani was a major general of the IRGC and commander of Quds Force, mafias of Ayatollahs and globally designated terrorists. https://t.co/jDjBNoQWC7 — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) January 3, 2020

TERRORISTS.

Hello. Wake up, CNN.

@CNN headlines, minutes ago: "Trump Orders Killing of Top Iranian General".

Now, this very moment: "US Airstrike Kills Top Iranian Commander" I missed one in-between those two. Seems they're clueless about how to treat the guy. — Miriam GM (@Miriam__GM) January 3, 2020

They’re trying to report on the situation without actually giving Trump credit or making him look good in the situation. It’s tricky.

*eye roll*

Doesn't matter really.

THE HALLMARK CHANNEL HAS BETTER RATINGS THAN THEM!!!!

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Anthony M Romasco (@RomascoAnthony) January 3, 2020

CNN always lies, which is why their ratings are tanking. — minlea (@minlea4) January 3, 2020

They know this is the content the dozen or so people who still watch them want to see.

Heh.

