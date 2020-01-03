CNN is trying really hard to avoid reporting on who Soleimani really was. We suppose they know if they admit he was a monster and a terrorist that they’d have to admit Trump did something right …

Instead they’re busy focusing on passive-aggressively pointing to the danger Trump put Americans in by killing the ‘Iranian military leader’. AKA the terrorist.

We know, it sucks.

Iranian military leader.

Really, guys?

Really?

CNN is gonna CNN … but c’mon.

TERRORISTS.

Hello. Wake up, CNN.

They’re trying to report on the situation without actually giving Trump credit or making him look good in the situation. It’s tricky.

*eye roll*

They know this is the content the dozen or so people who still watch them want to see.

Heh.

 

