Rep. Elise Stefanik took no prisoners when she tweeted about the death of Soleimani and the direction America is taking with Trump behind the proverbial wheel.

We couldn’t help but notice she also dragged and dropped Obama and his entire do-nothing but bow to and bribe Iran administration as well:

.@realDonaldTrump is reaffirming the proven doctrine of Peace Through Strength. Iran was given multiple warnings & instead chose to continue to escalate tensions & threaten US troops & diplomats. The era of leading from behind with pallets of cash is over. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 3, 2020

Peace through STRENGTH, Obama.

That’s how it’s done.

Every American should thank our brave men and women in uniform & our intelligence community who executed this successful mission. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 3, 2020

Amen.

Sadly, cue the screeching. Always the screeching:

Thank you for admitting that Trump assassinated this General — GodHelpUsAll #DemcastNY (@MsLibtard2U) January 3, 2020

Seriously?

Extremely inappropriate. I can assure you, those with family and friends who are currently serving abroad aren’t giddy. They are worried sick about what may come next. If you love war, SUIT UP! — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) January 3, 2020

How is killing one of the highest ranked individual in Iran equates to peace? Things have been only getting worse since Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. — 🧞‍♂The📚Liberal📚Guru, M.A.🧞‍♂ (@A_Smart_Liberal) January 3, 2020

Obama really made a lot of people … dumb.

Sorry, not sorry.

We'll see how much more peaceful the world is about to get, big tough lady. — Angry_CEO (@CeoAngry) January 3, 2020

Is it just our imagination or are these people literally defending a terrorist?

Because we’re no experts but it sure looks that way to us.

#trashystefanik this is targeted hit without congress approval. This is going to get up deeper into forever war in the Middle East. Trump only does things for his selfish needs, distraction for re-election and #RemoveandIndictTrump part. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) January 3, 2020

They hate Trump so much.

Wow.

Plenty of people ‘hated’ Obama, but you didn’t see them rooting against the country because of it.

How very Republican to start a gigantic, poorly planned war and then call it "peace." — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) January 3, 2020

Right? Instead we should just let the guy killing thousands of innocent people keep doing it because that means peace or something.

Anyone else feel a little bit like they’re taking crazy pills?

The assassination of a foreign national is illegal under US Law. Or it used to be. — Michael Baker (@dialitbackfilms) January 3, 2020

What?

That poor terrorist … *eye roll*

We. Can’t. Even.

