Jesse Kelly was good enough to explain just how evil Soleimani really was, what his legacy is, and why his death is a good thing for everyone involved.

And he only needed one tweet to do it:

Nailed it.

In fact, Jesse nailed it so well President Trump retweeted him.

Yes, he’ll be even more insufferable than unusual now but he was spot on.

We’ll give him a little leeway … but not much.

Trending

Otherwise we’ll never hear the end of it.

USA! USA! USA!

It has been exceptionally gross.

Yup.

It does indeed.

 

Related:

‘Big SHOCK she’s on the wrong side’: Rashida Tlaib calls Trump ‘lawless’ for Soleimani’s death and HELLO backfire

‘The era of leading from behind is OVER’: Elise Stefanik DROPS the entire Obama administration in tweets on Soleimani death

‘We’re happy he’s dead’: ‘Dear Rose’ trends as both Iranians and Americans call Rose McGowan OUT for insane ‘Dear Iran’ tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: IraniraqJesse KellySoleimaniTrump