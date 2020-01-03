Jesse Kelly was good enough to explain just how evil Soleimani really was, what his legacy is, and why his death is a good thing for everyone involved.
If you’ve been to a VA hospital in recent years and seen a young man missing limbs, there’s a reasonable chance Qasem Soleimani is responsible for it. He’s unquestionably an enemy of America and I’m glad he’s dead and I’m bummed it was a quick death.
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 3, 2020
I just hope it hurt like hell.
— That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) January 3, 2020
He was responsible for the introduction of EFP's in Iraq, defeating our Armor, while I was there 2006-2007.
— Tim Hollingsworth (@soldiertim1961) January 3, 2020
I don’t recall the press complaining when BHO killed an American in a drone strike.
— LJ-Hale (@ljshale2) January 3, 2020
— Michael D. Colangelo (@MDColangelo) January 3, 2020
