To be completely honest, when we saw this tweet from CNN Politics we had to double-check that it wasn’t The Onion or someone hilariously parodying CNN but nope … this is real.

Imagine how absolutely gone you have to be to think this is somehow a story worth putting out there.

OMG NOT ICE CREAM! WAS IT TWO SCOOPS THIS TIME?!

From CNN:

As news broke that the US struck and killed Qasem Soleimani, President Trump was dining at his Mar-a-Lago club, surrounded by old friends and others like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. As meatloaf and ice cream were served, the Pentagon confirmed that the US was behind the strikes, the only statement from the administration throughout the night. Putting this airstrike in perspective: The scene Friday was similar to the one after Trump gave the order for American forces to carry out the missile strike on a Syrian airfield in the spring 2017. After that strike, Trump went into great detail about the chocolate cake he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was there for a summit, when he informed him about the series of tomahawk missiles.

Trump owns these people.

Seriously.

Have we mentioned lately how stupid everything is because yes, it’s very stupid.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: You Can’t Do A Damn Thing

Trump: Hold my ice creamhttps://t.co/78Gz7bxJTH — Brad Thor (@BradThor) January 3, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

