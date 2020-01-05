If The Bulwark is trying to prove their entire goal is just to cause drama and unrest on the Right they’re certainly succeeding. John Ziegler … really guys?

And hey, this editor totally gets that we all are working in a field where we want and need people to read us but still.

This?

As this new year begins, I have written my first column for @BulwarkOnline It is a deep dive into my interactions with different variations of #Cult45 members from over the recent holidays. Among other things, I break down the 4 levels of the Trump cult… https://t.co/nPhdkFBfM6 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) January 4, 2020

Trump cult

He might as well call everyone ‘snowflakes’ and brag about ‘triggering’ them. *eye roll*

Ziegler’s entire article is about how much smarter and better he is than the members of his own family because they support Trump. He even sort of makes a dig at his wife because she understands Trump is a better option than any current Democrat. Ironic when she’s clearly the brighter of the two of them since she figured that out.

Luke Thompson was less than impressed with The Bulwark giving Ziegler a platform (this thread is straight fire):

.@BulwarkOnline has given a platform to this asshole, who thinks Jerry Sandusky and Matt Lauer are innocent. Bravo @BillKristol. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sxQIQU6ZA9 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 4, 2020

You okay with this @Timodc? This the crew you want to run with? — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 4, 2020

I get that you guys all need to get paid by NBC and MSNBC. But hiring the guy who makes his living apologizing for sexual predators is a bit on the nose even for you. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 4, 2020

Oof.

If Ziegler was a full-on MAGA fan, The Daily Beast would be covering him weekly for being the Wohl-Level conspiracy theorist he is. But instead, conservatism conserved. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 4, 2020

Ziegler blocked me. He was following me when that stupid story dropped. Anybody who published that clown should be held accountable. If you don’t want to share a byline with an executable waste like him, hold your editors and publishers accountable. pic.twitter.com/clCVMPd2JE — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 4, 2020

Told you guys, this is brutal.

Since I’m blocked, here’s another one from a friend. Ziegler carrying water for Harvey Weinstein. Conservatism conserved. pic.twitter.com/DIz1jEXfoR — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 4, 2020

Another update. Ziegler has said that it’s unlikely six million Jews died in the Holocaust – that’s a number “which makes little sense.” Well done publishing this guy @SykesCharlie. pic.twitter.com/DEplFxdKan — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 5, 2020

HOO-boy.

Never fear though. Here’s @DLeonhardt in late 2018 giving Ziegler a shoutout in @nytimes as an anti-Trump conservative. https://t.co/KCnZQi2zFl — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 5, 2020

John is keeping it classy. I can’t see this because I’m blocked. Maybe John can provide some more insight to everybody about how he doesn’t think six million Jews could have been killed in the Holocaust. Meantime, maybe @SykesCharlie can explain why he have this guy a platform. pic.twitter.com/TLfGaMAmh2 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 5, 2020

More class from Ziegler. This is the guy numerous media outlets have treated as a serious source. pic.twitter.com/AtfD4mucFC — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 5, 2020

Here’s a softball interview from the bright young things are Vox dot com. https://t.co/BhoFbtVg73 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 5, 2020

And here’s the rub: none of his lunacy is a secret. Here’s David Foster Wallace who died ELEVEN years ago, writing with the goods on Ziegler. https://t.co/SZgZDdEbdV — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 5, 2020

That article? It’s from FIFTEEN years ago. Any perfunctory look into Ziegler by ANY media outlet would have made it clear he wasn’t a reliable source. But nope. Oh, and here’s how he responded to the DFW piece. pic.twitter.com/WTcukZxemJ — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 5, 2020

Cathy sticking up for Ziegler. I assume she also supports his Holocaust denial and Sandusky truther-ism since she’s so quick into the breach to defend him. https://t.co/TD4n604fpS https://t.co/HwQxG02XuN — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 5, 2020

I guess it’s not surprising. Cathy is also a Sandusky truther. Or at least Sandusky curious. https://t.co/10uN4fTmo6 https://t.co/XtpiXRnHs0 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 5, 2020

Anyway. It’s getting late. The story is still the top of their website. They’ve had plenty of time to take it down. They haven’t. Says a lot about the character of their editorial team. pic.twitter.com/0l0jCGllcP — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 5, 2020

Ziegler’s response all but validated Luke’s thread:

Oh, I get it now. Luke is on a deranged virtue-signaling crusade against me because he is apparently engaged to Matt Lauer’s accuser. If so, Luke, you should probably contact me as I have some information that I know I would like to know if I was in your situation. Happy to talk! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) January 5, 2020

Dude.

Bulwark hires asshole who goes after guy’s fiancé like an asshole. Great work @SykesCharlie https://t.co/2ZEKBPQ51Z — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2020

Nothing says you’re conserving conservatism like defending Matt Lauer and Sandusky.

Wow.

Notice how the people who hate and complain about Trump seem to act like him the most? And not in a good way.

