Wondering if Salon was feeling desperate for a little attention when they put this heap of burning stupid out about a ‘major study’ that claimed sure, the media is liberal but they’re not biased or gatekeepers.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh a little, this shiznit is pretty damn funny.

Not fake news: Major study finds no "liberal bias" in media — but there are other problems https://t.co/J8JSBZ5a1l — Salon (@Salon) January 5, 2020

From Salon:

In a way, that’s not that surprising: Journalists place a high value on objectivity and balance. Avoiding ideological bias “rates very high” among journalists, lead author Hans Hassell of Florida State told Salon — 8.5 on scale of 10 in the survey these researchers conducted. As Hassell acknowledged, “A response you give to a survey may be very different from the actual behaviors that you express in the things that you do.”

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

Oh, our sides.

"Yes, reporters overall are significantly more liberal than the general population. In fact, almost one in six are more liberal than Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez…" https://t.co/1ft43zX8FE — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 5, 2020

More liberal than AOC.

Holy crap, that’s terrifying.

Just from the excerpt this seems like a very carefully crafted study. It's not that there's no bias in the reporting, it said there's no bias in what (or who) they choose to report about. That would seem to be a very difficult thing to actually measure, but whatever. — MarySueVader (@llcthecableguy) January 5, 2020

A biased liberal rag is reporting that there's no liberal bias. — Johnny Blade™ 🤘🇺🇸🇮🇱🎸☄️♠️♥️♣️♦️ (@BenjaminBreeg__) January 5, 2020

And isn’t it ironic … doncha think?

"But it's not bias when you really ARE smarter than everyone else in the country. (Except the people who agree with you, of course.)" — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) January 5, 2020

Do they actually think that starting their fake news with "Not Fake News:" is going to convince everyone? 😂😂 — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) January 5, 2020

Well duh.

No one is buying this Salon. No one. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) January 5, 2020

Nope, no one.

But it’s funny.

