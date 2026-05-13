Sen. Chris Van Hollen Protests Too Much, Posts His Alcohol Use Disorders Self-Test Results

As our own Grateful Calvin reported on Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel testified before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee to answer questions related to additional funding for law enforcement. Sen. Chris Van Hollen decided to use his time to ask Patel about his excessive drinking, as alleged in a hit piece in The Atlantic recently. Patel fired back at Van Hollen, telling him, "The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging rapist was you!" Patel also brought receipts, including Van Hollen's $7,000 bar tab.

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As Doug Powers reported earlier today, Van Hollen on Wednesday posted on X that drinks were placed in front of him, but he did not partake. "I know that may be a confusing concept for Director Patel," he added.

Van Hollen must really be reeling from that burn Patel gave him, because on Wednesday, Van Hollen filled out the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test: Self-Report Version and scored himself a 3 and posted the form. Now he wants to see Patel fill it out, but imagines "he'll fudge the numbers."

Yesterday, @FBIDirectorKash told me he'd take the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test if I did. Well, here's mine.



Given all the lies he told yesterday, I imagine he'll fudge the numbers here, but let's see yours, Director Patel. pic.twitter.com/rYH2WupWb3 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 13, 2026

Senator, you got burned on Tuesday. Just let it go.

Look everyone you can take it too! I signed it too! 😅https://t.co/55S2gKQWI4 pic.twitter.com/MCxBWF20Q7 — patriotmolenys (@patriotmolenys1) May 13, 2026

Your proof that you're not a drunk is a self-report version of an assessment you gave yourself.. you must be fucking drunk if you think this proves anything. — Kraven Morehead (@addtl_pylons) May 13, 2026

you sound guilty Chris. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 13, 2026

Hang in there Chris and go have another margarita lol… pic.twitter.com/drgTS8jjsb — Sunnydaze (@SunnydazeTanya) May 13, 2026

LMFAO and we are supposed to believe your answers?!?



FEEBLE AT BEST — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) May 13, 2026

You drink 2-3 times a week? Second from highest level? That’s fairly concerning. — Ezra A. Cohen (@EzraACohen) May 13, 2026

You’ve really got your panties in a bunch over this.

The Senator doth protest too much, me thinks. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) May 13, 2026

Hell hath no fury like a Chris Van Hollen embarrassed on live television lmaooooooo — SOMETHiNG WiCKED 🇺🇸 (@som3thingwicked) May 13, 2026

You’re such a buffoon. 😂 Taking a test on which you score yourself. — AZ Patriot 🌵🇺🇸 (@1111Cinders) May 13, 2026

Just stop, you aren’t scoring any points with this, it just makes you look more petty and foolish than you normally look. — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) May 13, 2026

Pretty pathetic for a sitting senator reduced to engaging in an alcohol test duel. — Mike Ginsberg 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟧 (@MikeGinsberg6) May 13, 2026

lol…



Desperately trying to recover from your ass kicking.



Patel > Van Douche — 🇺🇸 Lone Star Grit 🇺🇸 (@TexasBlessed) May 13, 2026

Oh for the love of God, act like a man. This is ridiculously childish behaviour. Early onset perhaps? — drmmadeinamerica (@Darryl572648) May 13, 2026

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I am SURE these answers are truthful, based solely on your history of telling the truth! — Siramac (@Siramac) May 13, 2026

The shit you focus on instead of solving problems for your American constituents never ceases to amaze me. — TexasRed (@TXRed6483) May 13, 2026

That line from Patel must have really stung, because a day later, Van Hollen is not only denying he had margaritas but filling out a self-report on alcohol use. Now he's as determined to prove Patel is an alcoholic as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was to prove that Justice Brett Kavanaugh set up gang-rape parties in high school. Keep digging, buddy.

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