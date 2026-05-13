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Sen. Chris Van Hollen Protests Too Much, Posts His Alcohol Use Disorders Self-Test Results

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on May 13, 2026
X/@ChrisVanHollen

As our own Grateful Calvin reported on Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel testified before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee to answer questions related to additional funding for law enforcement. Sen. Chris Van Hollen decided to use his time to ask Patel about his excessive drinking, as alleged in a hit piece in The Atlantic recently. Patel fired back at Van Hollen, telling him, "The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging rapist was you!" Patel also brought receipts, including Van Hollen's $7,000 bar tab.

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As Doug Powers reported earlier today, Van Hollen on Wednesday posted on X that drinks were placed in front of him, but he did not partake. "I know that may be a confusing concept for Director Patel," he added.

Van Hollen must really be reeling from that burn Patel gave him, because on Wednesday, Van Hollen filled out the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test: Self-Report Version and scored himself a 3 and posted the form. Now he wants to see Patel fill it out, but imagines "he'll fudge the numbers."

Senator, you got burned on Tuesday. Just let it go.

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That line from Patel must have really stung, because a day later, Van Hollen is not only denying he had margaritas but filling out a self-report on alcohol use. Now he's as determined to prove Patel is an alcoholic as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was to prove that Justice Brett Kavanaugh set up gang-rape parties in high school. Keep digging, buddy.

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