Sen. Patty Murray Asks Lee Zeldin If He Seriously Believes ’There Is Abortion in the Water’

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday morning on President Trump’s fiscal 2027 budget request. Much as Sen. Chris Van Hollen tried to turn FBI Director Kash Patel's hearing on Tuesday into an attack on his excessive drinking (according to an Atlantic hit piece over which Patel has filed a defamation suit), Sen. Patty Murray curiously made Zeldin's hearing about abortion. No, really. She wanted to know if Zeldin was spending agency money looking for "abortion in the water." This is according to "some far-right activists."

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Sen. Murray: "Do you seriously believe there's abortion in the water like some far-right activists are suggesting?"



Lee Zeldin: "I don't even know what you're talking about." pic.twitter.com/BORE2Rxtmx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 13, 2026

I don’t want to be mean but is Patty Murray drunk here? Or having a stroke? What’s going on? Zeldin keeps trying to get her to clarify her claim about “abortions in the water” but she keeps going with it pic.twitter.com/FaLvfzTUtZ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 13, 2026

She's referring to a NYT article citing 'officials'.

Murray is a literal moron. — Kang Of Seattle 🙄 (@KangofSeattle) May 13, 2026

What’s crazier is relying on the New York Times not to make up random garbage and publish it. — Mijo America (@mikerockiu) May 13, 2026

They're standing by Nicholas Kristof's piece about the IDF training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners, so …

The classic "Anonymous sources for the NYT said so. So it must be true". — 🏴‍☠️InTylerWeTrust🏴‍☠️🥃🤍 (@bourbonislife80) May 13, 2026

Well, Senator the problem might be that you're using NYT as a source to begin with. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) May 13, 2026

Huh...



They very fact that she is making such a big deal about it makes me wonder if they are VERY CONCERNED about something being discovered in the water IF a serious investigation was to be done into this...



Weird.



🤷‍♂️🤔 — 200 plus expenses (@RockFord5552368) May 13, 2026

It's not the job of the EPA to look into mishandled and wrongfully disposed of medication in the water supplies of communities? — Schwifty Shield (@TheoryNope) May 13, 2026

Well, they'd better not be spending any resources looking for Mifepristone in the drinking water. Then those far-right activists will want to ban water.

I love this guy. Does @PattyMurray have some kind of brain injury? Who even phrases a question like that? "Is there abortion in the water?" These senior citizens in the government should've been sundowned long ago. — EriK (@_xErik420x_) May 13, 2026

What is that even supposed to mean — Robby (@kdiopeb) May 13, 2026

"Mr. Zeldin, some on the far-right are accusing the drinking water of making frogs gay. Is the EPA expending resources to prove this?"

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