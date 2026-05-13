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Sen. Patty Murray Asks Lee Zeldin If He Seriously Believes ’There Is Abortion in the Water’

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 13, 2026
AngieArtist

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday morning on President Trump’s fiscal 2027 budget request. Much as Sen. Chris Van Hollen tried to turn FBI Director Kash Patel's hearing on Tuesday into an attack on his excessive drinking (according to an Atlantic hit piece over which Patel has filed a defamation suit), Sen. Patty Murray curiously made Zeldin's hearing about abortion. No, really. She wanted to know if Zeldin was spending agency money looking for "abortion in the water." This is according to "some far-right activists."

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Well, they'd better not be spending any resources looking for Mifepristone in the drinking water. Then those far-right activists will want to ban water.

"Mr. Zeldin, some on the far-right are accusing the drinking water of making frogs gay. Is the EPA expending resources to prove this?"

***

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ABORTION EPA LEE ZELDIN PATTY MURRAY THE NEW YORK TIMES

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