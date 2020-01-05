We have seen Adam Schiff spew some serious bullschiff over the past couple of years, but going on CNN and claiming that Nancy Pelosi has been sitting on the articles of impeachment to ‘flush out’ McConnell and make sure Trump gets a ‘fair trial’ is a nuclear level of bullschiff we’ve never seen before.

Even from him.

Watch.

Rep. Adam Schiff on the Senate impeachment trial: “I think withholding the articles has thus far flushed out where Mitch McConnell’s coming from… it’s my hope that, that pressure will result in a real trial fair to the American people as well as fair to the President.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/j8ECYZaFjk — CNN (@CNN) January 5, 2020

It’s his hope Trump has a fair trial.

Because you know, he’s been so fair to trump so far.

What a maroon.

It’s so urgent that we are just going to sit on it indefinitely. — Lynn Gallagher (@LynnGallagher_) January 5, 2020

Remember how they were all claiming they needed to impeach Trump ASAP because it was a constitutional emergency? Guess that emergency passed?

EL OH EL.

Alt interpretation: “ We screwed up but at least we made our point “ — Steve (@Steve3449) January 5, 2020

Yes, they made their point.

And that point is, ‘ORANGE MAN BAD and we can’t accept he beat Hillary in 2016 and we’re scared he’ll beat us again in 2020’.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

You can’t make this schiff up!! — Jerry (@jschwanebeck) January 5, 2020

Clearly, he can.

And does.

Schiff wouldn’t know fair unless it kicked him in the a$$ — Chris (@Chris34760051) January 5, 2020

Or if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

The Schiff jokes never get old.

