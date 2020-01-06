If Patricia Arquette’s goal during the Golden Globes was to remind Americans why they’re sick of Hollywood, even though Ricky Gervais did an outstanding job of trying to remind these elitists to just get their awards and shut up, she succeeded.

And what’s the deal with the sunglasses? This is such a strange clip.

Watch.

Patricia Arquette obviously missed Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue. pic.twitter.com/qW3pyJirOg — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 6, 2020

She’s so deep, man. Yeah, man. Trump is dropping bombs, man.

Talk about condescending and insufferable.

Just shut up and act, lady.

Some liberal Hyd. actor always has to make it about politics and ruin it for those of us who would just like to watch a show about entertainment. Just turned it off. #GoldenGlobes #patriciaarquette — Alana Stewart (@AlanaKStewart) January 6, 2020

Yup. They think because they play pretend for a living that makes them experts on everything.

They’re wrong, of course.

Sunglasses? We know what that means. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 6, 2020

All I want in life is for these people to shut the fk up. — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) January 6, 2020

Amen amen amen.

She is a hot mess — Mackey (@MonicaWatkins7) January 6, 2020

The only bombs dropping are gonna be the ones in her shirt… — Chris (@Chris_232323) January 6, 2020

We didn’t want to say anything but … wow. Those are definitely new.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, this editor is immature, and in other news a pig’s backside is pork.

I love how no one is clapping. What a tool. — Liz Dickinson (@lizdickinson8) January 6, 2020

#Gervais “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and f-ck off.” — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) January 6, 2020

That’s because she shoulda’ listened to Ricky.

Related:

They MAD: Slate reminds everyone of the giant stick wedged up their arse in rage-piece about ‘mean’ Ricky Gervais

‘Can’t make this SCHIFF up’! Adam Schiff claims Nancy Pelosi withheld articles of impeachment so Trump can get a ‘fair trial’ (watch)

‘Pretty SIMPLE’: Dan Crenshaw breaks out the puppets and crayons to SCHOOL Eric Swalwell on Trump, Soleimani, and Iran