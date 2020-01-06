George Lopez offered to assassinate Trump for half of the bounty Iranian authorities put out on the president’s head.

People are claiming this was a joke.

HAHA, right?

Except this isn’t funny, at all.

George Lopez just said he’d assassinate President Trump for half of the $80 million dollar bounty.@SecretService should take a look at this. The Left is sick. pic.twitter.com/hNCsMwOTrV — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 5, 2020

He’s clearly desperate for attention, any attention. Even if that attention is from the Secret Service.

Years ago, this editor saw Lopez perform in Denver and he was SO funny and so entertaining … and now he’s just so angry and so nasty.

Trump broke him and so many others and they’re all so very, very broken.

Absolutely! It's not a joke. Some freakin' idiot will take it seriously. This has GOT to stop!!!!🤬 — Eric Carmen (@RealEricCarmen) January 6, 2020

But it’s ok because ORANGE MAN BAD.

If any comedian had made a joke like this about Obama there would buildings on fire and people in the streets demanding his job but since it’s Trump, eh.

It’s just a joke, y’all.

Why the Hell is this even allowed without any repercussions! This is BS @SecretService @FBI We The People are sick and tired of these people making death threats to our President! Do something! — 🌟🌟🌟Make It Storm🌟🌟🌟Text Trump 88022 (@BirdWatching0) January 6, 2020

Facts: Between 384 & 807 civilians were killed during 563 targeted strikes by Barack Obama Trump used one surgical strike to kill the world’s leading sponsor of terror Which president do you think George Lopez volunteered to assassinate? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 6, 2020

Pathetic.

George Lopez, the coward. https://t.co/46jgcH53hZ — ERIN CRUZ FOR CALIFORNIA (CA-36) (@RealErinCruz) January 6, 2020

From the Daily Caller:

Comedian George Lopez responded to news of a call on Iranian state television for an $80 million bounty on President Donald Trump’s head by saying “We’ll do it for half.” Trump on Thursday ordered the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani near a Baghdad airport. Both the president and the Department of Defense defended the killing as an action against “imminent” threats posed by the Quds general to U.S. diplomats and service members.

Coward.

Hasbeen.

Hater.

We could go on and on here.

