We’re not entirely sure Elizabeth Warren knows who and or what she’s trying to sell people … but we are pretty sure she’s full of it. From spending DECADES lying about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant to benefit Native Americans (and that disastrous DNA test), to her claiming she does not send her son to an expensive private school, (she does), it’s becoming very clear Elizabeth doesn’t think people will vote for who she really is.

Now she’s claiming she couldn’t afford college … although a little over a month ago that was not her story.

Check this out:

"My degree was affordable at $50 a semester." – Warren, November 13, 2019 "I couldn't afford college." – Warren, December 22, 2019 pic.twitter.com/VadRIousRm — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) December 24, 2019

Which is it, Liz?

Heh.

At this point I would be more surprised if Warren wasn't misleading people whenever she talks about some aspect of her own biography. https://t.co/3vIcAwHtqG — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 24, 2019

This was bad, even for Elizabeth Warren.

She is embarrassing — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) December 24, 2019

It jumped from $50 to unaffordable in four years? That's a hell of a lot of inflation. — Johnny Dollar, freelance insurance investigator (@epeterd916) December 24, 2019

My question to Elizabeth Warren is… pic.twitter.com/kaxiN3HSxz — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 24, 2019

She's the stupidest bright person in the entirety of the Six Nations or Cherokee or whatever lie she was telling about indigenous people. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) December 24, 2019

warren gonna warren — Look, Fat (@jer2911tx) December 24, 2019

Now THAT is a true story.

