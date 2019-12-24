We’re not entirely sure Elizabeth Warren knows who and or what she’s trying to sell people … but we are pretty sure she’s full of it. From spending DECADES lying about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant to benefit Native Americans (and that disastrous DNA test), to her claiming she does not send her son to an expensive private school, (she does), it’s becoming very clear Elizabeth doesn’t think people will vote for who she really is.

Now she’s claiming she couldn’t afford college … although a little over a month ago that was not her story.

Check this out:

Which is it, Liz?

Heh.

This was bad, even for Elizabeth Warren.

Now THAT is a true story.

 

