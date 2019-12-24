Journalists like John Harwood would be better off admitting they’re nothing more than activists at this point. Besides your hairy-legged, cat-hoarding neighbor who is positive Hillary Clinton won the presidential race in 2016 because the Electoral College is the racist patriarchy at work, do you know anyone who takes them the least bit seriously?

Any sane, normal person looking to read some actual news absolutely understands that journalists don’t constantly find ways to trash one political party no matter what they’re covering. These yahoos could be reporting on the sky being blue and they’d find a way to make Republicans the bad guys …

‘The sky USED to be a far more brilliant shade of blue before Mitch McConnell decided to hold the Senate HOSTAGE.’

We probably shouldn’t give them any ideas, since it’s all they really know how to do anymore.

Look at this nonsense.

good description of the challenge for journalism hard for reporters to say plainly that the Republican Party, at this point in our history, is fundamentally broken but it is https://t.co/HXHn3cmJ4N — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 22, 2019

Ironic how a member of the media, who are fundamentally broken, is calling the Republican Party fundamentally broken.

Brit Hume once again made an example out of Harwood as only he can.

This is precisely what reporters should not be doing. They should report on political parties without fear or favor and leave it to readers and viewers to decide whether a party is “broken” or not. https://t.co/0Byq85Gj5t — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 23, 2019

‘This is precisely what reporters should not be doing.’

Ding ding ding.

Unreal — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) December 23, 2019

Unfortunately, it’s all too real.

It's Harwood.

He's like only a half step behind Jen Rubin in pure nonsense. — mallen (@mallen2010) December 23, 2019

If this is what reporters really believe, then I'd suggest it's journalism that's broken, not any particular political party. — Death's Guinea Pig 4.0 (@Bernie_Gilbert) December 23, 2019

Hey, that’s what we said.

Score!

Agree, but we want that view backed up with facts. Also, @JohnJHarwood and other reporters show their bias when they refuse to report on the misgivings of the Democrat party. Each party has issues report them all if you have the backup. — Karen Lynn 🇺🇸☕️ (@KarenLynnBNB) December 23, 2019

Journalists are experts now and and the “facts” are really their opinions and conclusions. — Joe Eberhardt (@joebud123) December 23, 2019

They sure like to think that’s the case.

Few practice journalism anymore — Bob (@StrawnBob) December 23, 2019

‘What is this journalism thing you speak of?’ – most journalists, probably.