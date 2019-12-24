The Washington Post is gonna Washington Post but OMG, really with this?

Like Matt Walking, this editor laughed out loud as well.

Take a look:

Literally laughed out loud when I read this. pic.twitter.com/A8mRRjFjiZ — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) December 23, 2019

Wait, you mean Christians didn’t give up on Christ after a magazine trashed the president? Get outta here. Because you know, so often people just buy into whatever ‘influential magazines’ tell them to believe and or think, especially when it comes to their faith.

If this editor rolled her eyes any further back in her head she’d be able to see Hawaii from her house.

Seriously with this crap?

"Influential" 😂😂😂 — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) December 23, 2019

We feel super influenced. Totally.

Oh, wait.

The Washington Post calls Christianity Today, "evangelicalism's flagship magazine". The New York Times describes it as a "mainstream evangelical magazine". Wikipedia 'nuff said. — That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) December 23, 2019

And if they’d written a piece supporting Trump they’d be calling them a cult and/or comparing them to Westboro Baptist crazies.

It’s all about whatever supports their agenda and narrative, so when Christianity Today said, ‘TRUMP BAD,’ these other rags immediately deemed them ‘influential.’

I think the post believes Christianity today is the Protestant board of directors or something. — David Me (@RebootingDavid) December 23, 2019

I’m so disappointed that my pastor preached on the birth of Jesus and how he came to die for all our sins, instead of an internet magazine article written by someone I never even heard of. I’m going to write a scathing email to my pastor now. — Andra Marquardt (@almarquardt) December 23, 2019

THE NERVE

Out: “CHURCHES NEED TO STAY OUT OF POLITICS! STRIP THEM OF THEIR TAX EXEMPT STATUS!” In: “CHURCHES AREN’T SPEAKING OUT IN WAYS THAT BENEFIT DEMOCRATS!” — Missile Toe (@corrcomm) December 23, 2019

Have we mentioned recently how stupid everything is because yeah, it’s really stupid?

Lol, Christianity Today isn't the Bible…. — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) December 23, 2019

"I hear them Christians have decided they're all in for some Trump Impeachment. Amy, we want you to go to one of their church things and write all about how they hate Trump now, mmmmkay?" — (((Book))) (@Book_56) December 23, 2019

What size are "life size" letters?

The Amazon robo-editors aren't very good. — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) December 23, 2019

Like, life-size and stuff.

Look, man, we were told there would be no math.

I don't get it. Is the take supposed to be: "See! Christians don't give a crap what CT says!" or, is it "See! Christians don't give a crap what CT says!" As in, is this a dig on Christians for not caring, or a dig on CT for not being cared about? — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) December 23, 2019

It’s supposed to be a bunch of virtue-signaling tripe.

That’s it.

Not only did my Pastor not mention it in his sermon, not a single fellow congregant mentioned it either. Of course that could be because none of them read or care about that publication but who knows. — Nancy Heitmeyer (@heitmeyernancy) December 23, 2019

How could all these pastors forget the part of the liturgy that requires discussion of the latest editorials? — Ron Moss (@ron_ronaldmoss) December 23, 2019

Right?

For shame.

Key word – "influential". Not. True. But one can keep trying to make this "Christian magazine" more important than they are nowadays! — MCWinn⭐⭐⭐ (@MariWin1) December 23, 2019

They can hope.

It’s all they have left at this point.

Heh.

Related:

