Nancy Pelosi took Laurence Tribe’s advice about sitting on the articles of impeachment.

HOOboy.

Hey, we think it’s hilarious and honestly what better ‘end’ to this circus than the complete and total humiliation not only of the House Democrats but the Democratic Party as a whole. If they were trying to prove this entire thing really WAS partisan and political they’ve done a bang-up job of it.

What was she THINKING to listen to this guy?

Hard to believe this nut came up with a nutty theory of impeachment that is blowing up in Pelosi’s face pic.twitter.com/4UZNTH1kwq — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) December 23, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Truly, this has been an early Christmas present on so many levels. We especially like the tweet where Larry claims the FBI warrants in no way depended on the Steele dossier.

Brilliance right there.

You'd think a Harvard professor/constitutional scholar (sic) would understand that whole "burden of proof" thing. He acts like it's on the Defendant to "prove the dossier false." Come on, Larry. — All school (@allschool) December 23, 2019

It’s a Christmas Miracle to watch these fools. — Saint Bid (@BidSaint) December 23, 2019

My response to the professor: pic.twitter.com/NJU4UfoxR8 — PrometheusIV (@PrometheusIV) December 23, 2019

He was and is delusional — Pattypan (@Pattypan) December 23, 2019

And Nancy took HIS advice … too funny.

Fruit cake, just in time for Christmas. — Ming the Merciless Siamese Cat (@CGweilo) December 23, 2019

This country needs about a 20 year break from all things Harvard or Yale . . . — Workhardplayhard91 (@Wrkhrdplyhrd91) December 23, 2019

Right? We feel shocked.

Honest Question- WTF has happened to Tribe? Was he always like this or too many meals from aluminum pans? — John Johnson (@scratchyjohnson) December 24, 2019

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

He's gonna steer her the right way this time. He promises. Lol — LiLi (@Gone2theBeach) December 23, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

They only need a narrative. It doesn't have to make sense. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 23, 2019

And that’s the crux of the matter right there.

It doesn’t have to make sense.

Related:

‘Literally LOL’d’: WaPo shocked, SHOCKED we say, Christians not at all influenced by Christianity Today hit-piece on Trump

And BOOM: Brit Hume uses John Harwood’s tweet trashing Repub Party to show ‘precisely what reporters should NOT be doing’