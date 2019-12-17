Earlier today, Twitchy covered the new ‘brainchild’ from our favorite Never Trumpers, Rick Wilson, George Conway, and two other guys we assume are just as annoying but not quite as name-drop worthy, The Lincoln Project. They announced this project in a sanctimonious op-ed in the NYT claiming they are special because as Republicans they want Trump impeached.

We certainly hope they got their little gold stars from the Left for virtue-signaling on steroids.

David Harsanyi asked something about their cute little project that we were wondering as well.

Who funds The Lincoln Project? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 17, 2019

Weren’t they always asking who funds The Federalist? It’s a fair question.

Harsanyi then went on to write a short thread about the number of grifters running pacs and foundations. Now, we don’t know for sure if he was talking about The Lincoln Project but the timing is … interesting.

So many grifters in this town. So many people running pacs and foundations that do nothing but raise money to pay themselves. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 17, 2019

So many grifters, so little time.

There are people I know in DC — people I like — whose jobs I couldn't explain to a normal person. "They raise money all the time to pay their salary, and answer the phone once a month when a reporter calls.' — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 17, 2019

Ouch.

And don't get me wrong, if people are dumb enough to fund these operations, I don't want to stop them. It's mostly rich people, anyway. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 17, 2019

EL OH EL.

If people are stupid enough to give money to The Lincoln Project …

Wait, he didn’t say that.

Sorry, we’re just thinking out loud.

Gee, I wonder what inspired this tweet. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 17, 2019

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Life in the swamp pic.twitter.com/AeyYIZCVjL — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) December 17, 2019

Accurate.

