Look out, Republicans … Jennifer Rubin will never vote for you if you don’t impeach and remove Trump. SHE MEANS BUSINESS, YO.

Will never vote for any R who does not support impeachment and removal. That means practically none of the current generation. So be it. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 21, 2019

So be it.

Gosh, this is shocking because Jennifer has been so supportive of the Right for so long.

Ha …

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

It’s like a Democrat threatening not to vote for Republicans.

"Oh no we've lost Jennifer Rubin!" – no one https://t.co/McSxJD5Bdn — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 21, 2019

Bingo.

Heartbroken.

Well you’re a Democrat, so that is no surprise. — Deck The Curmudgeon Halls – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) November 22, 2019

See what we mean?

I'll never vote for a Democrat or a Republican who supports impeachment. — Fat Daddy Dale (@Fatfartrunning) November 22, 2019

Now there’s a real threat, Jenn.

Imagine our shock. — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) November 22, 2019

We feel SHOCKED.

You weren't going to vote for them anyway. — Starts with a K (@kilomikealpha76) November 22, 2019

Oh my, I’m so very surprised you feel that way! 🙄 — Gina BeasleyBee (@GBeasleybee) November 22, 2019

There’s nothing even remotely “conservative” about you anymore, if indeed there ever was anything ‘conservative’ there in the first place. — A Tale of Two Tails (@gypsyluc) November 22, 2019

Don't think they really care — Bill (@tress777) November 22, 2019

Pretty much everything after the “R” in that tweet is superfluous. #duh — P Henry Martin (@PHenryMartin1) November 22, 2019

When they lose you, Tom Nichols and Max Boot what have they lost? Not a damn thing — Soxfan4life (@soxfanforevah) November 22, 2019

So to recap, you haven’t voted R since Bush Sr. Got it. — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) November 22, 2019

Honey, you weren't going to anyway, so why pretend? Just call yourself a democrat and quit being a hypocrite and a twitwaffle. — karenWV (@kelsieA67) November 22, 2019

Twitwaffle is a new one.

And a good one. *adds to Twitchy dictionary*

fake republican writer who plays a real one on tv and in the medi — (((#NameThisProfile)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) November 22, 2019

*one trick pony does one trick* — prop op (@ProperOpinion) November 22, 2019

Shocker.

There are no grounds for impeachment. You’re asking for Rs to support Schiff’s delusional conspiracy theories. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) November 22, 2019

You are a liberal, so honestly you were not voting R anyway🤷🏻‍♀️ — jennydee (@jenndee19) November 22, 2019

You really think anyone cares who you'll vote for anymore fraud? — Raw Sausage (@Corduroyalism) November 22, 2019

OMG!!! This is a shocking departure from your normal stance! — Kilroy Report (@kilroyreport) November 22, 2019

Guess what, Jennifer – this surprises absolutely no one. — Dagan K (@dagank4) November 22, 2019

Lmaoooo. You’ve never voted for an R a day in your ugly life — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) November 22, 2019

Yikes, this did not go well for ol’ Jenn.

But her tweets trying to bully and talk down to Republicans never really do.

