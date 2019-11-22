Look out, Republicans … Jennifer Rubin will never vote for you if you don’t impeach and remove Trump. SHE MEANS BUSINESS, YO.
Will never vote for any R who does not support impeachment and removal. That means practically none of the current generation. So be it.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 21, 2019
So be it.
Gosh, this is shocking because Jennifer has been so supportive of the Right for so long.
Ha …
HA HA HA.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.
It’s like a Democrat threatening not to vote for Republicans.
"Oh no we've lost Jennifer Rubin!" – no one https://t.co/McSxJD5Bdn
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 21, 2019
Bingo.
They're crushed, I'm sure.
— Lisa B. (@politeracy) November 22, 2019
Heartbroken.
Well you’re a Democrat, so that is no surprise.
— Deck The Curmudgeon Halls – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) November 22, 2019
See what we mean?
I'll never vote for a Democrat or a Republican who supports impeachment.
— Fat Daddy Dale (@Fatfartrunning) November 22, 2019
Now there’s a real threat, Jenn.
Imagine our shock.
— While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) November 22, 2019
We feel SHOCKED.
You weren't going to vote for them anyway.
— Starts with a K (@kilomikealpha76) November 22, 2019
Oh my, I’m so very surprised you feel that way! 🙄
— Gina BeasleyBee (@GBeasleybee) November 22, 2019
There’s nothing even remotely “conservative” about you anymore, if indeed there ever was anything ‘conservative’ there in the first place.
— A Tale of Two Tails (@gypsyluc) November 22, 2019
Don't think they really care
— Bill (@tress777) November 22, 2019
Pretty much everything after the “R” in that tweet is superfluous. #duh
— P Henry Martin (@PHenryMartin1) November 22, 2019
When they lose you, Tom Nichols and Max Boot what have they lost? Not a damn thing
— Soxfan4life (@soxfanforevah) November 22, 2019
So to recap, you haven’t voted R since Bush Sr. Got it.
— Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) November 22, 2019
Honey, you weren't going to anyway, so why pretend? Just call yourself a democrat and quit being a hypocrite and a twitwaffle.
— karenWV (@kelsieA67) November 22, 2019
Twitwaffle is a new one.
And a good one. *adds to Twitchy dictionary*
— Fat Daddy Dale (@Fatfartrunning) November 22, 2019
fake republican writer who plays a real one on tv and in the medi
— (((#NameThisProfile)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) November 22, 2019
*one trick pony does one trick*
— prop op (@ProperOpinion) November 22, 2019
Shocker.
There are no grounds for impeachment. You’re asking for Rs to support Schiff’s delusional conspiracy theories.
— (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) November 22, 2019
You are a liberal, so honestly you were not voting R anyway🤷🏻♀️
— jennydee (@jenndee19) November 22, 2019
You really think anyone cares who you'll vote for anymore fraud?
— Raw Sausage (@Corduroyalism) November 22, 2019
OMG!!! This is a shocking departure from your normal stance!
— Kilroy Report (@kilroyreport) November 22, 2019
Guess what, Jennifer – this surprises absolutely no one.
— Dagan K (@dagank4) November 22, 2019
Lmaoooo. You’ve never voted for an R a day in your ugly life
— 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) November 22, 2019
Yikes, this did not go well for ol’ Jenn.
But her tweets trying to bully and talk down to Republicans never really do.
