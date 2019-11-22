As far as the Left is concerned, Gordon Sondland has gone from a total leper to some sort of HERO and all because he magically changed his tune. Funny isn’t it, how they so quickly go from hating to worshiping someone based on the amount of damage they perceive they can do to Trump.

But you know, this isn’t political or anything.

Byron York wrote an exceptional piece on Sondland and why he lied …

From the Washington Examiner:

By many accounts, Gordon Sondland delivered the most consequential testimony of the House Democrats’ rushed public impeachment proceedings. Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified in the impeachment hearings Wednesday. He grabbed headlines with a carefully worded opening statement that said:
I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a “quid pro quo?” As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.

Media reaction was instantaneous. Here was a key participant confirming a quid pro quo in the Ukraine affair, something President Trump has long denied. Sondland’s statement, many reports said, was a “bombshell.” A “blockbuster.”

Now, with a little hindsight, Sondland’s words appear to be something very different: an attention-grabbing and enormously clever gambit to get Sondland out of a jam in which he might have been accused of lying to Congress.

‘Attention-grabbing and enormously clever gambit to Sondland out of a jam’.

Ouch and damn.

Notice how quickly folks came out of the woodwork to defend their new hero … luckily Byron never missed a beat.

Except he lied, one way or another.

Sounds like Sondland has some ‘splainin’ to do.

