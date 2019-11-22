As far as the Left is concerned, Gordon Sondland has gone from a total leper to some sort of HERO and all because he magically changed his tune. Funny isn’t it, how they so quickly go from hating to worshiping someone based on the amount of damage they perceive they can do to Trump.

But you know, this isn’t political or anything.

Byron York wrote an exceptional piece on Sondland and why he lied …

At impeachment hearings, Amb Sondland dropped big accusations against Trump. Dems who previously accused him of lying to Congress were suddenly delighted with star witness. BLOCKBUSTER! Then the questions started… https://t.co/yqjLSVRd1n — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 22, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

By many accounts, Gordon Sondland delivered the most consequential testimony of the House Democrats’ rushed public impeachment proceedings. Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified in the impeachment hearings Wednesday. He grabbed headlines with a carefully worded opening statement that said:

I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a “quid pro quo?” As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes. Media reaction was instantaneous. Here was a key participant confirming a quid pro quo in the Ukraine affair, something President Trump has long denied. Sondland’s statement, many reports said, was a “bombshell.” A “blockbuster.” Now, with a little hindsight, Sondland’s words appear to be something very different: an attention-grabbing and enormously clever gambit to get Sondland out of a jam in which he might have been accused of lying to Congress.

‘Attention-grabbing and enormously clever gambit to Sondland out of a jam’.

Ouch and damn.

Actually, the accusation that Sondland lied in original deposition is the premise of the piece… https://t.co/4klu4Wthi8 https://t.co/8ZsjwBWuUm — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 22, 2019

Notice how quickly folks came out of the woodwork to defend their new hero … luckily Byron never missed a beat.

Amb Sondland had problem. Dems accusing him of lying in deposition. Had to revise. Plus: Never mentioned phone call. As testimony approached, what to do? Give 'em quid pro quo! Star turn; previously skeptical Dems happy. Except for those questions… https://t.co/aYQrMTjtzW — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 22, 2019

Except he lied, one way or another.

Sounds like Sondland has some ‘splainin’ to do.

