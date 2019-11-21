Nancy.

When a law professor who happens to be a Democrat is even calling your basis for impeaching Trump ‘shaky’ you know it’s not a good thing.

Law professor ⁦@JonathanTurley⁩, a Democrat, on the shaky basis for the impeachment of Donald Trump. https://t.co/pnsvhGoAUY — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 21, 2019

From The Hill:

Most importantly, Trump has gone to court to seek judicial review of these conflicts between the legislative and executive branches. He is entitled to do so, just as President Nixon and President Clinton did. Obama also sought such judicial review. What Trump cannot do is disobey a final judicial order. To impeach a president for seeking judicial review would itself be an abuse of our constitutional system. Crimes may be revealed in upcoming testimony, but they need to be grounded in the criminal code rather than in the imagination of members of Congress. I have long criticized the poorly considered statement by President Ford that “an impeachable offense is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be.” That often cited quote wrongly suggests impeachment is based on a purely political, not a legal, standard. Even if the House has broad license in impeachment, it does not have license to redefine crimes to fit impeachments.

Keep in mind, this article was not on Fox News, it was not written by a Republican or even a Libertarian. And the guy is a law professor … maybe Nancy and Schiff should just cut their losses and bail at this point because it doesn’t look good for them.

Like, at all.

My guess… This type of stuff goes on all the time… But if President Trump is impeached because of this… maybe an unusual and off color comment… during one phone call?!?! Then Democrats better “look out” when the tables turn!#LoveAmericaMoreThanWinning — Gilesinkt (@gilesinkt) November 21, 2019

Right? They have set a terrible precedent; we’re guessing if another Democrat ever ends up in the White House again he or she will face all sorts of Hell from the Republicans. #BuckleUp

And they’ll have Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi to thank for all of it.

Pelosi claims a Trump “abused his oath of office”. But, it’s clear she and Schiff are abusing their offices as we speak. They have nothing criminal which the Constitution mandates. It says so. Abuse of office is not in there. No statute has been violated either. Now you know. — Joseph Geshel (@joegeshel) November 21, 2019

Now why can’t these Ukraine diplomats be more of an advocate for America & Americans? You’d think they swore allegiance to Ukraine. — Babs2U (@BarbaraSiddell) November 21, 2019

The whole thing has shed a troubling light on these diplomats and will likely backfire on Democrats during an all-important election year.

Way to go, Nan and Schiff-Head. Trump says thanks.

