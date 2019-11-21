Rep. Jim Jordan seemed slightly unimpressed with David Holmes’ opening statement this morning.

A 40 minute opening statement from a guy who overheard a phone call that was “a couple minutes.” THIS is the Democrats’ last ditch effort? Talk about desperate. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 21, 2019

We suppose when you’re a Democrat and trying to make something out of nothing you have to stretch those minutes out. Takes time to push that narrative and support Schiff’s agenda, duh.

Democrats don’t think Americans are smart enough to see how desperate they really are.

Unfortunately for them, most of us are.

David Holmes is giving an extremely long opening statement for someone who's relevance here is that he heard Donald Trump yelling through the phone. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 21, 2019

Hearsay is more important than actual evidence or something.

Duh.

He's been talking for nearly half an hour about a 5 minute phone call. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 21, 2019

It went 40 minutes actually.

Ha!

Apparently he heard a lot more than what was even said.

Ah, but their backgrounds and their feelings and opinions are so important in this impeachment process haha! — tweetytweeter (@tweetytweeter61) November 21, 2019

It’s pathetic but all part of the show, man.

Awful lot of presuming and ‘impressioning’ going on with these witnesses, Rep. Schiff For Brains.

We can't allow anyone with firsthand knowledge to testify because then we couldn't say that it's just hearsay or overheard! Please protect Trump he's the only leader who is genius enough to singlehandedly bring glory to America!! — Average Republican⚡⚡⚡🇺🇸👊🦅🗡️🥓🍔 (@Avg_Republican) November 21, 2019

And goodness knows Democrats don’t want any real witnesses debunking their whole impeachment charade.

