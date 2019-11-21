Rep. Jim Jordan seemed slightly unimpressed with David Holmes’ opening statement this morning.

We suppose when you’re a Democrat and trying to make something out of nothing you have to stretch those minutes out. Takes time to push that narrative and support Schiff’s agenda, duh.

Democrats don’t think Americans are smart enough to see how desperate they really are.

Unfortunately for them, most of us are.

Hearsay is more important than actual evidence or something.

Duh.

It went 40 minutes actually.

Ha!

Apparently he heard a lot more than what was even said.

It’s pathetic but all part of the show, man.

Awful lot of presuming and ‘impressioning’ going on with these witnesses, Rep. Schiff For Brains.

And goodness knows Democrats don’t want any real witnesses debunking their whole impeachment charade.

