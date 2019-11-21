Sure, the Left is complaining about how unprofessional and childish Nunes was to openly mock Schiff during the impeachment hearing yesterday but OMG … this was just too damn funny.

Perhaps like the rest of us, Nunes himself is just so burned out on the stupid that is the Democrat’s impeachment sham that he couldn’t help himself. Or maybe he just wanted to see if Schiff’s eyes would bug even further out of his head.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Watch.

🤣🔥 NUNES NUKES SCHIFF RIGHT TO HIS FACE 🔥 😂 NUNES: “For those of you at home, it’s time to change the channel.

Turn down the volume.

Hide the kids.

Put them to bed.

I yield to Mr. Schiff, for story time hour.” SCHIFF: “I thank the gentleman!”#ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/D7ArY3kO0B — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 21, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

Don’t subject your children to this sh*tshow … perfect.

It’s beautiful that they no longer have to hold their tongues. The counter punches were a surprise to the D’s who thought they were the big bad bully. — m (@lilbunnyfoofooq) November 21, 2019

Oh. My. Gawd. 😂 Absolutely brilliant — Colt (@coltmc45) November 21, 2019

Nunes is sounding like @realDonaldTrump — Readermom (@czechra) November 21, 2019

This is an interesting point. Since President Trump came into the picture we are seeing more and more elected officials act like human beings. Sometimes that’s a good thing, sometimes it’s not.

Like Nunes’ behavior here. Those of us who are tired of Democrats playing games and making things up as they go along in an effort to magically make Pelosi president probably found it hilarious and maybe even refreshing. Others who buy into this sham of an investigation who are willing to believe ANYTHING if it means they might get rid of Trump … not so much.

Either way yes, this is real life.

