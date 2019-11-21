While the country is distracted by the Democrat’s impeachment circus, other investigations that are actually based in fact and evidence are churning right along. Granted, the last thing the media probably want to share is new information on the Peter Strzok case because it could very well prove what we’ve suspected from the get-go but still.

Undercover Huber put together a receipt-filled thread that makes Strzok look even worse:

🚨NEW: In a previously undisclosed text on July 27 2016 (when Trump joked about Russians finding Hillary’s 30K emails) Page & Strzok had the following exchange: PAGE: Have we opened on him yet? STRZOK: Opened on Trump? If Hillary did, you know 5 field offices would… THREAD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 21, 2019

‘Have we opened on him yet?’

What the Hell?

IMPORTANT: —Only 4 days later, Crossfire Hurricane (CH) opened —“Him” by Page refers to Trump personally, shown by Strzok’s response —Comey denied under oath CH was an investigation into *Trump*, saying it was “enterprise” investigation into Russia & any “links” with campaign — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 21, 2019

Comey has some ‘splainin’ to do.

The Special Counsel legal advisor to the Deputy Director of the FBI really shouldn’t be asking if investigations have been opened into presidential candidates they don’t like, and investigations should be into potential *crimes* not specific *people* — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 21, 2019

But we’ve suspected all along that this investigation was personal and political and had nothing to do with protecting the country or our elections. They didn’t want Trump to win, he won … and they couldn’t have that.

Given Strzok opened Crossfire Hurricane himself, it’s legitimate to question whether he was motivated by a desire to investigate Trump *personally*, rather than any genuine investigative leads into Russian interference and potential links to the campaign (I.e. the PapaD “tip”) — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 21, 2019

And reading his texts it’s clear there is a personal issue here, on many different levels.

N.B. The Strzok response has previously been reported, but I couldn’t find any prior reporting of Lisa Page’s question (“Have we opened on him yet?”) that prompted Strzok’s response. If you have seen it before, please let me know /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 21, 2019

Interesting.

And as always, Huber shared his ‘receipts’:

Source is DOJ's motion to dismiss Strzok's wrongful dismissal lawsuit, Exhibit 4. The text message exchange does not seem to appear in the texts disclosed to Congress, even redacted. pic.twitter.com/GovFpB2ghl — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 21, 2019

The @JusticeOIG report (https://t.co/7n1A6PMZDB; see p399) does not include this text message even though this section is headed "Text Messages Commenting on Trump or Clinton" which "highlight[s] examples of text messages of a political nature commenting on Trump & Clinton" pic.twitter.com/2UmDCqsXqA — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 21, 2019

Are the wheels finally starting to come off?

