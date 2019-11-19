Sounds like there could finally be big trouble on the horizon for Peter Strzok from the DOJ.

Cripes it took them long enough BUT HEY, we’ll take it.

Sucks to be you, Peter.

From thegregjarrett.com:

One of the documents released includes an August 2018 letter to Strzok from the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) in which Strzok is accused of “dereliction of supervisory responsibility” for his failure to investigate the potentially classified Hillary Clinton emails that were found on an unsecured laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner, with the 2016 election fast approaching. Also, DOJ and OPR noted that although Strzok claimed to have “double deleted” sensitive FBI materials from his personal devices, his wife apparently found evidence of his affair on his cellphone — including photographs and a hotel reservation “ostensibly” used for a “romantic encounter.” Strzok didn’t consent to turning over the devices for review, according to OPR, even as he acknowledged using Apple’s iMessage service for some FBI work. “[My wife] has my phone. Read an angry note I wrote but didn’t send you. That is her calling from my phone. She says she wants to talk to [you]. Said we were close friends nothing more,” one of Strzok’s text to Page read, according to the filing.

It couldn’t happen to a more deserving a-hole.

At this point, Americans are BEGGING for some consequences for these people. Any consequences!

*crosses fingers*

We’ll believe it when we see but hey, there’s a first time for everything, right?

RIGHT?!

C’mon man, work with us here.

