Jim Jordan was on fire today questioning Vindman … we believe it’s called ‘being grilled’.

Alexander Vindman looks really bad here as he gets grilled by Jim Jordan pic.twitter.com/3rq8qIGpM3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

Vindman looks bad in general between contradicting statements, using his military service as a shield, and being snotty about his title. If Schiff was trying to find someone to testify even MORE unlikable than himself, he succeeded.

.@Jim_Jordan calls out Schiff and Vindman: "I don't see how this is outing the whistleblower. The witness has testified that he does not know who the whistleblower is. You have said, even though no one believes you, you have said you don't know who the whistleblower is…" pic.twitter.com/f7gT9PAFYt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2019

How the Hell can Vindman out the whistleblower if he supposedly doesn’t know who it is? And we LOVE LOVE LOVE how he slams Schiff for lying about knowing the whistleblower’s identity as well.

JORDAN: Why didn't you go directly to your superior with your concerns? VINDMAN: It was a really busy week. Also the lawyer told me not to talk to anyone else. JORDAN: And yet you talked to your brother, to George Kent, and a CIA person you won't name. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

So Vindman was so concerned about Trump that he didn’t go to his superior because it was a really busy week.

Vindman is not having the best day, just sayin’.

Jordan figured out a key part of Vindman's game here. Vindman refused to go to Morrison, his boss. He instead leaked to his "coordination" partners and his CIA whistleblower friend. Only after that did he go to the NSC lawyer, knowing his seeds were sown. https://t.co/0la8uMbUJh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

Leakers are gonna leak.

And honestly, what this is starting to look like is a bunch of whiny bureaucrats who don’t like Trump.

Just like Christopher Steele, Vindman planted disinformation seeds all over before going through official channels, while keeping his boss in the dark. Vindman needed time for the seeds he planted to sprout. It's the Russia Hoax all over again. https://t.co/LtffaRlaJe — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

Don't forget, Vindman listened to the call and was so concerned about this "demand" from @POTUS that he did what? Ran with hair on fire to his boss?

Started a coup in coordination with others not on the call. — Sean Hodges Connell (@sean_h_connell) November 19, 2019

Morrison didn't go to his superior either. He, too, went directly to the lawyer. — WorthMore (@MoreBoogirl2) November 19, 2019

He has an issue with authority. Thus the correction on his rank. — Diane🌸 (@DianeNoMoreLies) November 19, 2019

He did get awfully fussy when they called him, ‘Mister.’ HA!

Guess he missed out on the “chain of command” workshop … — MrsBuzzkill (@MissusBuzzkill) November 19, 2019

Democrats sure can pick ’em … and we don’t mean that in a good way.

