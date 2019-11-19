Democrats ‘polled’ their base to determine what exactly they should try and impeach Trump for … no, we’re not kidding. When the quid pro quo wasn’t resonating with the Left enough (our guess is Latin is not one of their favorite things), Democrats held some focus groups and came up with the idea of impeaching him for BRIBERY.

Now there was a word their dolt-base would understand! GO TEAM GO!

Easy to tweet and market, would fit on a bumper sticker – WINNER!

Except it really wasn’t a winner … and here’s why.

GOP TX Rep Ratcliffe notes that in the nearly 4,000 pages of deposition transcripts, the word "bribery" appears only once – in reference to Biden. W/Pelosi poster as a backdrop, Ratcliffe then asked Vindman/Williams if they believe they witnessed bribery. Both answer “no" — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 19, 2019

4000 pages of transcripts and the word bribery appears only ONCE.

ONE DAMN TIME … and it applied to BIDEN.

HOLY CRAP.

But wait, it got even worse for ol’ Schiff and his magical impeachment circus.

🚨WHAT A MOMENT 🚨 Dems are going to impeach Trump on "bribery" charges — because it polled well. Rep. Ratcliffe searched all impeachment documents for the word "bribery" – he found nothing.@RepRatcliffe made a monster stack of testimony on his desk for effect. Wow.

WATCH: pic.twitter.com/CwY8EyOTjT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

No.

THEY SAID NO.

Womp-womp.

Can we go home now, Schiff? Democrats got NOTHIN’.

Sorry, there are a lot of capital letters in this article but this editor, like many of you, is so damn sick of this impeachment nonsense.

thank you for watching for us. I. just. can't. — Joyce Williamson (@momisaverb) November 19, 2019

It is hard to watch.

Exactly!! Because it did not happen…EVER!!! #DemsGotNothing — CA (@fusefan_atic) November 19, 2019

@RepRatcliffe with the atomic kick to the balls! — USMCwife (@USMCwife73) November 19, 2019

Atomic kick to the balls? That sounds painful.

Almost as painful as this sham of an investigation.

