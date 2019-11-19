Seems Vindman’s testimony is going … well.

Or not.

Watch:

Nunes: Did you discuss the July 25 call or July 26 call with anyone outside the White House? Vindman: George Kent, and someone in the intelligence community I'm not going to name. Schiff interrupts to "protect the whistleblower." 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Tyjp8rcE5K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2019

Schiff is Mr. Helper McHelpyface.

Except this really wasn’t helping considering he basically either set Vindman up to lie about the whistleblower OR exposed yet another lie from another witness.

Vindman testified in his closed door deposition that "I am not the whistleblower… and I do not know who the whistleblower is." pic.twitter.com/JDOkVd9czj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2019

Well gosh, if he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is why would he tell Nunes he won’t mention their name? Clearly, if he didn’t know who the whistleblower was he wouldn’t have been worried about not saying the name and Schiff wouldn’t have barged in to say anything about protecting him either.

The best thing about telling the truth is that you don’t have to REMEMBER anything.

yet Shifty stopped the questioning and stated that he did not want the line of questioning to continue to "protect the WB"…but if you don't know who that is, why stop naming names of who Vindman talked to… — RemLap (@MaxHoops68) November 19, 2019

Right? Watching this circus is a lot like taking crazy pills, and not in a good way.

I don't know who it is but I know who it is. – Vindman — Steve, WFI, in Crowtown (@StevenCrowtown) November 19, 2019

He knows who the whistleblower is but is lying about not knowing them. Instead he says he was advised not to name them (no doubt advised by Adam Schiff). — Gabriel Ruiz (@GabrielC2116) November 19, 2019

Schiff claims he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is … or something.

You know what, we’ve totally lost track of what he has and hasn’t lied about.

Rut row shaggy — Terry Matier (@TerryMatier) November 19, 2019

In the real world yup, this is a big deal.

But in this shame of a hearing … crickets.

