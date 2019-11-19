Seems Vindman’s testimony is going … well.

Or not.

Watch:

Schiff is Mr. Helper McHelpyface.

Except this really wasn’t helping considering he basically either set Vindman up to lie about the whistleblower OR exposed yet another lie from another witness.

Well gosh, if he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is why would he tell Nunes he won’t mention their name? Clearly, if he didn’t know who the whistleblower was he wouldn’t have been worried about not saying the name and Schiff wouldn’t have barged in to say anything about protecting him either.

The best thing about telling the truth is that you don’t have to REMEMBER anything.

Right? Watching this circus is a lot like taking crazy pills, and not in a good way.

Schiff claims he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is … or something.

You know what, we’ve totally lost track of what he has and hasn’t lied about.

In the real world yup, this is a big deal.

But in this shame of a hearing … crickets.

