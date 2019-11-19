Sharyl Attkisson took note of one ‘silent bombshell’ that everyone else seemed to miss from last week’s impeachment testimony. Considering what Sharyl went through with the Obama administration, we’re hardly surprised she noticed this while no one else did …

Silent bombshell in last week's impeachment testimony: State Dept. witnesses are the ones who conducted "shadow diplomacy" https://t.co/0X1s6K4mm8 pic.twitter.com/jaYKSPIKAe — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 19, 2019

State Dept. witnesses are the ones who conducted ‘shadow diplomacy.’

Wow.

From sharylattkisson.com:

There has been an understandable (and predictable) effort by President Trump’s opponents within the State Department and beyond to controversialize his foreign policy practices. Among the supposed controversies is Trump’s use of his personal adviser and attorney Rudy Giuliani, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Special Envoy Kurt Volker, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, and Director of Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney to implement Ukrainian diplomacy. Trump critics and some in the media have incorrectly termed that as “shadow diplomacy.”

Shadow diplomacy sounds … well, shady AF.

Great article!! The deep state has been working against our President for a long time @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr #KAG2020 — CFeike (@cfeike) November 19, 2019

There’s the ‘Deep State’ again.

Here is the newest bombshell in the impeachment process #Fartgate 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Sd0BkqbjZ — Chuck (@c_kimmerle) November 19, 2019

Wait, how did that get in there!?

‘Silent bombshell.’

OH, we get it now. HA!

Was it about swalwell? Sorry, missed the silent part. — John Schreiber ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JohnSchreiber8) November 19, 2019

Hoo-boy, it’s going to be a long day here at Twitchy.

