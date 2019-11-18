If you had told this editor she would hop back online tonight to write about a former Democratic presidential nominee and CA representative actually farting during a live interview discussing Trump’s impeachment she would have told you to put the bong down. But then again she’d realize it’s 2019 and everything is really really really DUMB.

This could very well be faked or someone else in the room but holy cow folks, it seems pretty … natural?

HA HA HA HA

Watch.

Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat and former 2020 hopeful, appears to have farted on live television while discussing the impeachment into Donald Trump. I cannot believe I am actually typing these words. https://t.co/M8CT5IIkn2 — Chris Riotta (@chrisriotta) November 19, 2019

He pauses to let it RIP.

After all of this time, Eric is finally trending … HA HA HA HA HA

Swalwell regularly appears on TV as a face for the House committees spearheading an impeachment inquiry into Trump.@ndrew_lawrence confirmed to me that this is an unedited clip, and I've now also seen the live stream. Can't say for sure whether the fart was the congressman's. — Chris Riotta (@chrisriotta) November 19, 2019

It could totally have been someone else in the room.

Except he takes a moment to let it go when he’s talking …

@ericswalwell did you just fart on live television? — Chris Riotta (@chrisriotta) November 19, 2019

FYI Eric claims it was not him:

NEWS: SWALWELL denies it was him who farted on MSNBC: pic.twitter.com/IYmHwYfuGf — Addy Baird (@addysue) November 19, 2019

Talk about some in-depth reporting on a major news story.

THIS CAN’T BE REAL LIFE.

Eric Smeltwell — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) November 19, 2019

We could write this story all day.

me when swalwell said "it was not me!!!!!" pic.twitter.com/lc1Cc0mXNW — steve (@sschreiber13) November 19, 2019

Swalwell: Not cutting taxes. Not cutting the cheese. 2020 — Paddy O’Dhonnabhain (@ODhonnabhain) November 19, 2019

This was the nuke he was talking about — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 19, 2019

I knew he was a fart smeller..I just knew it. #sniffsniff pic.twitter.com/bYYnSJWryE — SonnyDay🇺🇸 (@rdelaune) November 19, 2019

I smell a Pulitzer. — csd (@csd) November 19, 2019

I swear you can actually see him rise a half-inch at the relevant moment. — Christopher Keelty 🏳️‍🌈 (@keeltyc) November 19, 2019

YUP!

He totally reacts.

Maybe it was a shart. — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) November 19, 2019

Dear Lord let’s hope not.

