It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Adam Schiff this past week and ya’ know what, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving fella.

From Fox News:

A White House official on Monday sued Politico and one of its reporters over stories and tweets that he says falsely accuse him of “lying, deceit and unethical conduct.”

Kash Patel, the National Security Council’s senior counterterrorism director, is seeking more than $25 million in damages in the suit filed in Virginia. We have reached out to Politico for comment.

The lawsuit also names Natasha Bertrand, a Politico reporter and MSNBC contributor, as well as Politico owner Robert Allbritton. The allegations, which center on what the president was told about the situation in Ukraine, go to the heart of the case for impeachment.

This is gonna be FUN.

Sounds like it.

They’re alleging Schiff worked with the media to push the impeachment investigation? OMG THIS IS SO SHOCKING.

Ok, so it’s totally not but that someone is actually taking action against Schiff and the media is a tad bit shocking.

It’s alllll connected, folks.

Tell us something we don’t know, Jr. 😉

Start poppin’ the corn now, folks.

 

