It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Adam Schiff this past week and ya’ know what, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving fella.

SCOOP: White House NSC's senior counterterrorism director, Kash Patel, just sued Politico, saying he was falsely accused of briefing President Trump on Ukraine. The suit also takes numerous shots at Adam Schiff. Highly unusual, to say the least https://t.co/6fdVZ1pCxk — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) November 18, 2019

From Fox News:

A White House official on Monday sued Politico and one of its reporters over stories and tweets that he says falsely accuse him of “lying, deceit and unethical conduct.” Kash Patel, the National Security Council’s senior counterterrorism director, is seeking more than $25 million in damages in the suit filed in Virginia. We have reached out to Politico for comment. The lawsuit also names Natasha Bertrand, a Politico reporter and MSNBC contributor, as well as Politico owner Robert Allbritton. The allegations, which center on what the president was told about the situation in Ukraine, go to the heart of the case for impeachment.

This is gonna be FUN.

Sounds like it.

Adam Schiff “acted in concert” with Politico to leak allegedly false information from the impeachment inquiry as part of a “scheme” to advance the “inquisition” against Trump, according to an explosive defamation lawsuit filed by a White House official. https://t.co/PyflUun7Qa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 18, 2019

They’re alleging Schiff worked with the media to push the impeachment investigation? OMG THIS IS SO SHOCKING.

Ok, so it’s totally not but that someone is actually taking action against Schiff and the media is a tad bit shocking.

The Politico story was based on a HPSCI Dem leak of Fiona Hill's testimony. And it was about as accurate a reflection of what Hill said as the HPSCI Dem leak to CNN about the Don Jr. email. https://t.co/hPHuU5PRxB — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 18, 2019

It’s alllll connected, folks.

I’ve been saying this for 2 almost years now, but since it doesn’t fit the media narrative and frankly destroys their already shaky credibility they’ll keep their lies & coverups going. Main Stream Media is nothing more than leftist propaganda at this point. https://t.co/AxfXghVbhR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 18, 2019

Tell us something we don’t know, Jr. 😉

Start poppin’ the corn now, folks.

