Democrats have not had the best week when it comes to their sham of an investigation into Trump and Ukraine. Between witnesses contradicting one another, Schiff showing himself to be a complete sexist toward Elise Stefanik (hey, it’s their rules), and the fact that they’ve been polling their base trying to find various accusations to make against Trump for votes … it’s bad. So bad.

Which is probably why they’re circling back around to Mueller and whether or not Trump lied to him.

No, we’re not making that up.

We know what you’re thinking … FFS, right?

Dems r impeaching Trump b/c they allege he asked foreign leader to help him win election. Theyre outraged. But now we learn they poll-tested impeachment in key battleground states to come up w articles most palatable to voters, i.e. they are using impeachment to help win election — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 17, 2019

But we suppose when your entire circus is falling apart and you’re desperate you’ll do anything to save your bacon. Seriously, this is not going well for them … at all.

BREAKING: The NSC boss of Schiff's only non-hearsay witness–Ukraine analyst Alex Vindman–recv'd complaints that Vindman leaked info & went outside his chain of command & exercised such poor judgment that he was not included on some foreign trips & restricted from policy areas — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 17, 2019

Vindman leaked info and went outside his chain of command.

Wow.

But sure, we should totally impeach a sitting president based on his testimony.

HA HA HA HA HA

This whole #ImpeachmentHoax is based on an attempt to criminalize policy differences and force the President to do what the foreign policy and Intel apparatus tells him to do. — Terry Kinder (@tkinder) November 17, 2019

Technically it’s about Democrats having nothing to run on for 2020, but this also works.

Yeah, but Dems have a script to follow: These Deep State clowns are "heroes" and beyond reproach, and pointing out the failings and errors in judgment of these various employees is 'witness intimidation'. — Patrick McGuinness (@patmcguinness) November 17, 2019

Deep State Clowns.

That could be their new official title.

This seems to be a big story. Won’t see it on MSM for sure, then. — Andrew Arnold (@Steamin_Silsby) November 17, 2019

Nope, not seeing it yet.

Although this leads to hurt his credibility, it wont matter with Schiffty @RepAdamSchiff — Robert Ihde (@robertihde) November 17, 2019

Schiff isn’t concerned in the least with credibility. All he cares about is finding someway to impeach Trump so he doesn’t look like the failure we all know he is.

